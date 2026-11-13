Microsoft Outlook, Teams and Copilot outage disrupts services worldwide

A widespread Microsoft 365 outage that began Thursday and stretched into Friday affected Outlook, Teams, Copilot and Exchange Online, disrupting government agencies, airlines and AI companies across the Americas, Asia-Pacific and beyond.

A widespread Microsoft outage that began Thursday and stretched into Asia-Pacific business hours on Friday disrupted Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services, affecting government agencies, airlines and technology companies across multiple regions.

Microsoft Blames Server Problems for Widespread Outage

Microsoft blamed server problems and said it was still working to fully restore service after about 12 hours of disruption. At its peak, outage tracker Downdetector showed more than 130,000 reports of Outlook problems in the United States around 1 p.m. ET on Thursday. By 11:30 p.m. ET, more than 18,000 US users were still reporting Outlook issues.

Also read Microsoft outage disrupts email and other services

As of around 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday, more than 120,000 users had reported problems accessing Outlook, with many saying they could not send or receive emails or faced delays. Thousands also reported issues with Microsoft Teams, the Copilot AI assistant and wider Microsoft 365 services. Downdetector also showed outages for several Microsoft services in the Asia-Pacific region, including India, Australia and Japan, early Friday local time.

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In a service health notice, Microsoft said features of Microsoft 365 services that depended on Exchange Online and email were affected, while elements that did not rely on Exchange Online remained functional. Exchange Online is the company cloud-based messaging platform that delivers email, calendar, contacts and tasks. In updates posted on social media, Redmond, Washington-based Microsoft said it was aware of users experiencing issues accessing Exchange Online mailboxes through multiple connection methods in the Americas.

Company Struggles to Restore Stability After Adjustments

Microsoft later said a portion of its infrastructure was experiencing elevated load, which it said was likely contributing to the connectivity errors. The company said it would begin redistributing traffic to help balance the load. In its latest update, Microsoft said it had applied adjustments to the affected servers, but they did not result in sustained recovery. It said it had observed some partial recovery in the regions where it applied the adjustments.

We are reviewing what additional actions we can take to improve overall infrastructure stability, the company said on X. Earlier in the day, Microsoft said it had successfully restored problems related to Microsoft Teams in North America, although some users continued to report connectivity issues. Microsoft did not immediately provide further information. The outage hit government agencies in Australia, Japan and the United States.

Australian Home Affairs and Cyber Security Minister Tony Burke said Microsoft believed it was not dealing with a cyberattack. They believe they are dealing in some ways similar to what we saw with respect to CrowdStrike where there is an update that has gone awry, Burke said at a press conference. The impact that they are dealing with is very much on email systems, the minister added.

Global Government Agencies and Businesses Feel Impact

The CrowdStrike malfunction of 2024 was one of the largest internet disruptions, hobbling technology systems in hospitals, banks and airports, highlighting the vulnerability of the world interconnected technologies. The US House of Representatives said the outage impacted its users and its engineers were working with Microsoft. Japanese Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Masanao Ozaki told reporters that the outage was affecting the government information system infrastructure. Businesses also felt the impact.

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US AI companies OpenAI and Anthropic said they had faced issues with Microsoft connectors, while Indian airlines IndiGo and Akasa Air said their email support services were impacted. The outage disrupted fund management at Taiwanese securities firms, life insurers and investment trust companies. One of the companies went as far as canceling a bond repurchase agreement transaction it had already scheduled, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters, declining to provide the name of the company.

Electric truck maker Workhorse Group, which was expected to report third-quarter results on Nov. 12, rescheduled it to Nov. 16 citing business disruptions caused by the global Microsoft outage. It is the second disruption to Microsoft 365 services this year, raising concerns that repeated failures could push corporate clients to question Microsoft reliability. Microsoft last month reported an outage of its Azure cloud platform that impacted its suite of productivity software and a range of industries worldwide.

Investors Concerned About Repeated Microsoft Reliability Issues

Josh Gilbert, a market analyst at trading platform eToro, said investors would likely look past the outage but that repeated disruptions could hurt Microsoft over time. I think investors will take this in their stride for now, because very few of these customers can realistically walk away from the Microsoft ecosystem overnight, Gilbert said.

The bigger worry is that this is not the first 365 outage this year, and if reliability starts to look like a recurring problem, it hands every IT department a reason to think twice before putting even more of their business in one provider hands. The market will want to see Microsoft prove it can keep the lights on before it asks customers to spend more on Copilot.