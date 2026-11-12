Is Nuggets’ Jamal Murray playing the best basketball of his career? He doesn’t think so.

It might look like Jamal Murray is playing the best basketball of his career, but it doesn’t feel like it to him.

Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket during the second half against Ty Jerome #2 of the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on November 11, 2026 in Memphis, Tennessee.

NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. After an awkward silence, it was explained to Murray that he’s scoring and playmaking at a remarkable efficiency. Except that it wasn’t a compliment; it was just a fact.

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Ten games into the season, Murray is eighth in the NBA in scoring with 26.2 points per game. He’s amassing those points more efficiently than almost everyone ahead of him on the leaderboard. Among the top seven, only Victor Wembanyama and Giannis Antetokounmpo have a higher basic field goal percentage than his 50.9% clip, and neither has a higher true shooting percentage than his 66.8%, which is weighted to account for 3s and free throws.

Murray’s overarching point, whether he was genuinely stumped or just being stubborn, was that his approach to the game doesn’t feel any different than usual.

“I’m just playing my game,” he repeated. “If we lose, I don’t really think about it like that. If we win, then it’s just, clap your hands. ” Everyone around Murray is in awe, though.

His 10-game heat check to start the season has been so impressive that it includes one of the worst offensive games he’s ever played, a six-point, six-turnover dud on opening night in Oklahoma City. Since then, he’s averaging 28.4 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 rebounds on 69.8% true shooting.

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For his latest trick, he made himself disappear Wednesday — foul trouble — then reappeared late in the third quarter and scored 22 points in the last 13 minutes of game time, on 10 shots. It led Denver to its most impressive win of the year so far, a 123-118 nailbiter in Memphis.

“One of the best players in the NBA, period,” coach David Adelman said. “The efficiency was outrageous. We went to him in a lot of different ways, in different spots. He’s an all-star.

He’s an all-time player. I just thought he put it on his shoulders. ” Jamal Murray #27 of the Denver Nuggets shoots the ball against Fred Vanvleet #5 of the Houston Rockets during the second half at Toyota Center on November 09, 2026 in Houston, Texas. Murray was arguably the league’s best high-volume 3-point shooter last season , and he’s on track to maintain that status.

Entering Thursday’s slate of games, 138 players around the NBA had attempted 40 or more 3s this season. Only one of them was making 50%. Murray was holding steady at 51.3% on 78 tries.

“It’s pretty cool. He’s one of the best three-level scorers in the game, in terms of the consistency and the difficult shot-making,” Cam Johnson said.

“If we’re 7-3, you’re talking about, wow, who’s playing better at the guard position, I’d say outside of Luka ,” Adelman said. New Nuggets lead assistant coach Dave Joerger was going through film recently, attaching notes to each clip, when he came across one of Murray coming up from the corner to receive the ball and make a tough shot. Joerger wasn’t sure there was any context he could add to the clip that would be productive.

All he wrote was: “Yeesh. ” “You don’t sometimes have that appreciation from the other side,” he said.

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“… He’s so good. Good gracious. Like, he is a really good basketball player. Man.

… Every time he shoots, I feel like it’s going in. ” The non-Nikola Jokic minutes have been replaced by the non-Murray minutes. At the 10-game mark, Jokic’s net rating on the court is 2.7. Denver is minus-5.8 without him, good for an 8.5 difference — still a major impact for someone who’s off to a slow start by his standards.

But Murray’s on-off difference? The Nuggets have a 5.4 net when he’s playing and a minus-16.3 when he isn’t. That’s a 21.7-point difference per 100 possessions. They were plus-11 with him and minus-six without him against Memphis.

Part of it is the defensive intensity. Murray has long been regarded as a weak perimeter defender, but he’s been banging the drum for increased team-wide focus at that end of the floor since preseason media day. The Nuggets are pretty much always banging that drum, but Murray is actually backing it up with his play so far. He handled Grizzlies breakout star Ty Jerome on several switches Wednesday.

He blocked two shots.

“He’s sitting down and guarding,” Adelman said. “He made a play in the first half that we showed at halftime where Jerome attacked his body. Took the hit. I thought that’s been our biggest issue as a team.

It’s not been schematics. It’s been the plays where people break down 1-on-1. … Jamal’s been our most consistent player is the bottom line, I’d say probably on both ends. ” “He’s bringing a lot of intensity, for sure,” Johnson said.

“And it’s tough to do when you have that much of an offensive load. ” The load remains a concern for Denver. Murray is still third in the NBA in minutes per game. Yet he made it through the win in Memphis with only 32 minutes played, a happy side-effect of his foul trouble after logging 39 in a loss Monday at Houston.