Is Nithya Raman L.A.'s next revolutionary mayor? What history has to say

Your morning catch-up: Nithya Raman, California's quest for clean weed and more big stories

Taking the stage Tuesday night, Nithya Raman described a city whose government was slowly strangling it. A City Hall so inept and unable to solve problems that residents felt hopeless.

“That’s the cynicism that started to take over this city, that started to make us believe that L.A. ’s problems weren’t just bad, but they were permanent,” she said. This is not the first time Los Angeles finds itself at a political crossroads, where voters opt for a radical change of the status quo as their only hope for survival. At four moments in the last century, bold politicians turned upset elections into new political eras.

Also read Mayor-Elect Nithya Raman joins anti-ICE protests after tense standoff with agents at LA hospital

Raman faces her own formidable agenda, from reducing homelessness and building more housing to proving to Angelenos that City Hall actually can solve basic problems. Raman, who ran as a Democratic socialist, inherits a divided city, with some demanding radical changes and other deeply afraid of what that means. Bribery was the only way to get anything done at 200 N. Spring St., and Mayor Frank Shaw always got his cut. The corruption spread through most of the city’s institutions.

The police conspired with the mob. City contracts went to the highest bribe. The underworld seemed to run the city. Bowron worked to clean up City Hall, with sweeping reforms to the civil service.

But some of those changes had unintended consequences that would haunt the city. The LAPD under Bowron’s Police Chief William Parker weeded out the mob but was marked by racism and brutality. As Patt Morrison noted,accustomed to following orders and doing battle with an ‘enemy. ’” Bowron was also a cheerleader of Japanese internment, which left its own dark legacy.

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At the dawn of the 1960s, the wealthy titans of Los Angeles were sitting pretty. The city they built through brute force and a bit of graft was the fastest-growing in the nation and widely seen as America’s post-war ideal. They grabbed the water, which allowed the suburbs to spread far and wide. But Los Angeles was now a sprawling city, and the far-flung subdivisions began to resent what the downtown power brokers were up to.

Sam Yorty,rose to challenge what he called “the downtown machine. ” He faulted City Hall for ignoring the suburbs, failing to curb smog and being out of touch. Few pundits thought he could win when he took on Mayor Norris Poulson, the establishment’s man at City Hall and a favorite of the elites The City Council had passed an ordinance requiring citizens to separate tin cans from the rest of the family garbage, which then would be collected once a month. He railed against this, calling it “coercion against the housewives of this city” and championing the cause of a once-a-week, combined trash collection.took on a dark, often racist, divisive tone. This would set up another epic realignment that would change Los Angeles politics for a generation.

A well-regarded police lieutenant and councilman, Bradley sought to become the first Black mayor of Los Angeles by building a coalition not centered in the suburbs but widely across the city that included Blacks, Latinos, Jews, labor and even parts of big business. Yorty defeated Bradley in 1969, in a campaign that seized on fears of a Black mayor. But Bradley won in a 1973 rematch. It marked a new era as Los Angeles grew into a global city.

Immigration profoundly changed the region, with growing Latino and Asian populations thatIt was also a time of major growth marked by a dramatic expansion of downtown’s skyline, an expanded port that made L.A. a global trade hub, the beginning of a new rail network and greater diversity at City Hall. The Bradley era hit its apex with the 1984 Olympics, such a feel-good event that L.A. even could boast of conquering traffic .

Bradley stayed in office for five terms, and the last one was miserable. The Rodney King beating and L.A. riots underscoredBy the new millennium, Latinos made up nearly half of L.A. ’s population but still were struggling to gain a sizable voice in local government.election as mayor national news, hoisting him to the cover of Newsweek magazine under the headline “Latino Power!

” But Villaraigosa’s win also was symbolic of a larger political transformation that would change City Hall in profound ways. Villaraigosa first ran for mayor in 2001 but lost to James Hahn. The two traditional candidates did not dramatically vary on the big issues.

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But Hahn’s tenure was marked by a series of controversies, including scandals at City Hall and his decision to fire Black police chief Bernard Parks.of Latinos, Blacks, Jews and even a majority of the vote in the San Fernando Valley. It was enough to trounce Hahn.

“When Villaraigosa takes office Friday, Latinos will hold the positions of mayor of Los Angeles, president of its City Council, Los Angeles city attorney, president of the Los Angeles school board, chairwoman of the county Board of Supervisors, county sheriff and chairman of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. ”Tests on 49 products show that California’s legal weed is mostly clean of the chemicals that state regulators screen for.

The state lags on enforcement, usually taking months to test suspected dangerous products and years to close down operators using them. Backlash against Trump, ICE raids, gas prices fuels changing political tide in California heartland Resilient Republican David Valadao in the San Joaquin Valley can’t survive Trump backlash, loses seat to Randy Villegas, a Democrat who ran on economic populism.

It’s been a long day, and you’ve stumbled into the grocery store without the faintest idea of what to put on the table. Suddenly, the tempting whiff of a freshly roasted chicken puts everything into perspective. Try one of theseThe sun goes down, casting orange and pink hues through the clouds above the San Gabriel Mountains near Mount Baldy Village. As deputy managing editor for news, Shelby Grad supervises the Los Angeles Times’ daily report on all platforms.

He manages a team that includes the Fast Break Desk, the Multiplatform Editing Desk, and editors overseeing A1 and the weekend edition. It started as a bluff: The story behind CA’s midterm election congressional map It started as a ploy to scare Texas out of redrawing its congressional map and ended with California voters approving a new map of their own, one that could hat could help alter the balance of power in Washington.

William Mulholland was the water boss who made L.A. possible. His reputation gave him unchecked authority as a dam builder. In 1928, that led to one of America’s deadliest disasters--and the question of whether it was a crime.