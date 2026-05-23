Is Mortal Kombat Worth a Second Look?

The writer challenges movie audiences and critics to reconsider their opinions on the 1995 fantasy film and give it the respect it deserves. They argue that the film should be viewed in the context of its time and the accomplishments of its director and martial arts cast.

The slander and negativity directed towards 1995's Mortal Kombat have gone on far too long. The millennial video game fantasy flick currently holds a 44% critic score alongside a 58% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The disrespect towards a film featuring this level of martial arts talent is astounding, and the late Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa is rolling over in his grave. One of the main gripes from the peanut gallery is that the CGI doesn't necessarily hold up 30 years later. Apologies for the visual effects used in a movie based on a SEGA Genesis video game series that don't live up to today’s superhero movie CGI.

In 1995, it was a mere 22 years after Westworld became the first feature film to use computer-generated imagery. Not to mention, 1995 saw Toy Story, the first-ever fully CGI film, come to fruition. Perhaps audiences and critics alike would do well to give Mortal Kombat a bit of grace and leeway. Technology isn't developed overnight, and looking back, CGI was in its infancy in 1995.

Can cinephiles take a second to appreciate what Paul W.S. Anderson accomplished? The director created the first live-action iteration of characters who had only ever been available in a two-dimensional world. The point being, Mortal Kombat is much better than movie buffs and keyboard warriors give it credit for





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mortal Kombat 1995 Criticism Audience Score Visual Effects CGI Martial Arts Live-Action Iteration Video Game Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa Paul W.S. Anderson Game-To-Film Adaptation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

10 trendy beauty deals worth shopping this Memorial DayFrom lip stains to Korean skincare and serums, here are 10 products on sale for Memorial Day.

Read more »

The Mandalorian and Grogu: A Theatrical Movie Worth the Wait?The Mandalorian and Grogu, a theatrical movie based on the popular live-action television series, has finally arrived on the big screen. The movie follows the titular bounty hunter Din Djarin and his foundling pal Grogu as they pursue an unusual bounty for the New Republic and their new boss, Colonel Ward.

Read more »

Missing Features from Mortal Kombat Games Yet to Make it to the MoviesThis news highlights several major details and features from the previous Mortal Kombat games that are still missing from the movies, such as alternate finishing moves, Friendships, stage traps, air juggles, and Animalities.

Read more »

Six Movie Trilogies That Are Even Better The Second Time AroundA list of six movie trilogies that are even better the second time around, exploring the benefits of trilogy storytelling and highlighting a few great examples.

Read more »