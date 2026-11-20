Rhode just debuted its first clothing line, GTA VI took over Selfridges, and A24 continues to create buzz with its film and book capsule pieces. It marks a new era of merch.

Typically, middle-income young shoppers have focused their fashion spending on accessible luxury goods or one-off splurges, like a Coach Tabby bag or a However, among these groups, a growing faction is trading down, looking instead to the fast-developing category of merch to broadcast their affiliation to culture, whether it’s the newly launched Rhode windbreaker orof a hot-pink GTA logo tee .

While merch is nothing new in the fashion market — Balenciaga relied heavily on it during Demna’s tenure between 2015 and 2025 — the playing field is changing, with a stronger focus on the temporal buzz of a new digital or game-based craze, the cult movie everyone’s watching, the fiendishly anticipated alt-rap tour, or a new milestone in a girl-boss beauty community’s trajectory — like Rhode founder Hailey Bieber’s 30th birthday.

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“Brands invest inordinate amounts of resources into product research and development to try and catch the ever-elusive hype cycle. But with suddenly coveting more transient ‘merchandise’ over main line product ranges, is that investment misplaced? ” asks Simon Richardson, group strategy director at creative agency Amplify.

“What should be doing is creating a moment in time, not just a product line. Fans need more — all the time — to signal what they care about in a way that feels distinct, real and truly of a moment. ”, called on New York designer Emily Dawn Long — renowned among Dimes Square it-kids for her in-the-know screenprinted vintage tees — to design the merch for the film.

The designer, known for her Spoiled Boys slogan tee, emblazoned the ragged tops with one of the film’s lines, “It’s like that every time”. In the film itself, Firstman also wore his own Emily Dawn Long tee, printed with the words, “Take off your clothes”. On Wednesday, A24 took over a downtown 1<3 NY souvenir shop to sell the capsule, before releasing a limited online drop . Tech bros are also tapping in.

This year, Trump-contracted data surveillance firm Palantir released a chore jacket not dissimilar to those purveyed by, the company’s broader apparel line is performing, especially in South Korea, where the windbreaker sold out. Much-talked-about corporation Nvidia — whose CEO Jensen Huangthis week following his extramarital affair with a potential Chinese spy — also released a sweater emblazoned with a leather-jacketed cartoon of Huang .

The design is picking up strong resale value again following the scandal: one seller listed the design on Ebay for $2,500. And OpenAI offers a racing-style shirt not dissimilar to styles from Corteiz, Palace and Supreme — as well as bumper stickers and caps , all sold on its website.its price hikes — since the average price of personal luxury goods increased by 52% between 2019 and 2024, per HSBC — the merch market has swooped in to capitalize on the aspirational shopper.

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In the US, consumer sentiment is low, and yet spending is up. Indeed, across the US, Europe and China, shoppers are more cautious and discerning with discretionary purchases, guided by a brand’s value propositions.

If a band tee, a Roblox hoodie, or a pair of GTA x Travis Scott Nike Air Force 1 sneakers can communicate cultural belonging, community adjacency, and lifestyle for a fraction of the cost of a luxury handbag, then merch wins.they would prefer owning a Walmart “Wirkin” over a genuine Hermès Birkin, and when interviewed, several respondents said they deem spending lots of money on luxury distasteful and that luxury goods are not worth the cost. At the same time, beauty continues to boom with aspirational shoppers, but — unlike clothing and accessories — has only a handful of ways to turn its goods into walking advertisements.

The Rhode phone case, seen in influencer selfies, marked the first step towards a solution, then came the wearable merch. Similarly, tech giants largely deal in intangible goods. But physical merch is a way for fans to display their favorite chip-maker or AI platform. For beauty, and even tech, merch gives brand fans a way to express their appreciation of the products and the communities around them.

Companies recognize young people’s appetite to feel part of something. Millennial readers will remember when “merch” referred primarily to band T-shirts. That playbook began in musical subcultures and has now transferred to a broader market.

“Gen Alpha grew up inside worlds. For them, a ‘skin’ is merch, a creator’s snack bar is merch, and a hoodie is the physical version of a world they already spend hours in,” says Jolyon Varley, co-founder of marketing agency OK Cool.

“Logos used to confer status and were a more reliable indicator of what you could afford or how you were living,” he adds. “Merch tells people what you’re into, and that’s become far more valuable. It’s a matter of signaling taste rather than wealth. ”, explaining that consumers now associate with much more than simply products, but instead entire worlds.

“GTA isn’t just a game any more,” he says. “Millions of people live in it. The launch week proved it. ” Whether that’s an event exclusive, an IP artefact made real for the ‘heads’, or even a staff uniform, exclusivity and experience are major drivers of hype, says Amplify’s Richardson.

“Something that says, ‘I was there’, not just ‘this is what I’m into’. ”thrives on shared codes and signals. So his advice for brands wanting a piece of the pie?

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“Bringing together your own lore, something that anchors your merch in time, and the right collaborators to bring it to life in a fan-first and agile way, can turn a small run of products into a mass-reach driver. ” The Rockstar Games’s GTA takeover of Miami — a reported $3.9 million deal with Miami-Dade County — sets the bar, lighting up Miami Heat’s stadium, dressing players in black-and-pink jerseys, and activating across the city.

Merch’s appeal lies in the power of the brand and what that communicates. It’s a quick win to cross categories, too.

“If you build a brand that is cool, interesting, culturally relevant, aspirational, it doesn’t matter what you’re selling, because what you’re selling is the aura — this ineffable, ‘it’, cool factor,” says Ursula founder and brand strategist Emma Hope Allwood. “Just practically, when you have these big cultural moments or launches like GTA, it makes sense to try to break it down into different categories — different ways for people to be part of it, rather than it just being a game.

”Luxury brands that want to re-enter the merch market and cultural players looking to seize the growing momentum need to broach the sector carefully.

“Not all merch is cool,” says Sara McAlpine, co-founder of brand and marketing studio Bikini, highlighting the recent tech brand plays. “There’s no reason to be producing a chore coat unless you’re trying to say you’re aligned with a Carhartt WIP and Japanese-denim wearing aesthetic-conscious crowd. ” So what works? Influencer and DJ Leo Mandella visited the GTA Selfridges pop-up.

He typically doesn’t consider merch cool — “ can look a bit gimmicky” — but the capsule delivered, he believes.

“It’s very easy for gaming companies to mess up on the rest of the promo run, but Rockstar were absolutely incredible at creating a capsule of merch that was just as good as the game,” says Mandella, who spent £250 at the pop-up. “I think merch is especially exciting when done well because you feel part of a moment. It’s not just a piece of clothing.

Buying a Vice City tee or a Burger Shot uniform makes you feel like you’reNonetheless, for brands that still want to communicate esotericism, merch remains an astute method. Varley pinpoints the power of releasing one-off, friends-and-family T-shirts during events. He cites the Awake x Jordan T-shirts — art directed by London graffiti artist Fatzoo — given out duringat the Deviation stage.

“That immediately orients you in a specific nucleus of that scene,” he says. “If you weren’t there — or don’t know the individuals involved — you didn’t get one. ”. Bobowicz has worked across creative consulting and branded content, in addition to his journalism.

He has also curated art exhibitions and lectured at universities, including Westminster, Central Saint Martins, London ...