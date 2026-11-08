Is Justin Timberlake's 'What Goes Around...Comes Around' About Ex Britney Spears? He Says...

Justin Timberlake dispelled the longtime rumor that his 2006 hit “What Goes Around…Comes Around” is about his ex Britney Spears, revealing the real inspiration behind the track.

Justin Timberlake released his 2006 single “What Goes Around…Comes Around,” the Grammy winner set the record straight on the longtime speculation that the track was inspired by his breakup with “Maybe I should dispel a rumor at this point, which has gone around forever,” the 45-year-old shared on a Nov. 5 episode of In fact, Timberlake—who famously dated Spears from 1999 to 2002—said the song, which follows a woman who betrays her partner, before karma results in her facing the same fate, is “actually a personal story from a friend” that he asked to use as inspiration for the track.

“He was just going through it, and he was telling me what had happened,” he recalled. “I said, ‘Do you mind if I write about this? ’ And I quote, my friend said, ‘Yeah, torch that b--ch. What goes around comes around. ’”Justin Timberlake Makes Rare Appearance With His, Jessica Biel's Sons Silas, Phineas for Sweet Cause “And I was like, ‘I have to go.

Also read Justin Timberlake Clarifies Britney Spears Rumors For Hit Song

Thank you,’” Timberlake joked while pretending like he was on a phone.

“He was like, ‘What? ’ I was like, ‘I got it. ’” After ending the call with his friend, the “SexyBack” singer couldn’t stop the feeling of inspiration and immediately began writing.

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“I hung up the phone,” Timberlake recalled. “I had the idea. I just went in and again, this song was written in, I mean, damn near 20 minutes. It was just flowing.

”He continued, “The interlude that goes with it, and then you put the video with it—there’s a 10-minute video we shot for it—this just hit on all cylinders for me. ” Because of this, the “Mirrors” artist noted that he would rank “What Goes Around…Comes Around”—the third single from his second album—as “one or two” if they were “ranking the bangers” from his discography. While Timberlake has now shared the way it was really going down when he wrote the hit, fans have long speculated that the Grammy-winning track was a sequel to his 2002 single “Cry Me a River,” which has also been believed to be about Spears. After all, not only was the song released eight months after his split from Spears, but he also cast her lookalike in the music video.

“I wrote that song in about 10 minutes, five to 10 minutes,” he shared, confirming that he recorded “every vocal” within less than two hours.1998