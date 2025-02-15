Is Jasmine Pineda a Victim or a Mastermind of Manipulation on 90 Day Fiancé?

Jasmine Pineda's portrayal on 90 Day Fiancé often paints her as a victim, but a closer look reveals a more complex narrative. Many fans perceive her as the innocent party constantly subjected to Gino Palazzolo's controlling behavior. However, I believe Jasmine has masterfully manipulated the situation, crafting a false narrative that casts Gino as the villain. Her alleged infidelity, coupled with her emotional and verbal abuse towards Gino, raises serious questions about her true intentions.

Jasmine Pineda 's portrayal on 90 Day Fiancé has often painted her as a victim, but a closer look reveals a more complex narrative. Many fans perceive her as the innocent party constantly subjected to Gino Palazzolo 's controlling behavior. However, I believe Jasmine has masterfully manipulated the situation, crafting a false narrative that casts Gino as the villain. She has allegedly been unfaithful to him with her new boyfriend, Matt Branis, while publicly accusing Gino of being controlling.

Furthermore, she concealed her use of birth control when Gino expressed his desire for a family, only to become seven months pregnant with Matt's child. Beyond these personal betrayals, Jasmine has engaged in emotional and verbal abuse towards Gino. She isolated him from his family, falsely claimed he was responsible for her job loss, and demanded financial support while simultaneously avoiding intimacy. For a socially awkward introvert like Gino, Jasmine's persistent gaslighting undoubtedly created an environment where he constantly felt on edge. While Gino may have made his own mistakes in their relationship, there is no denying that Jasmine's calculated tactics have made her one of 90 Day Fiancé's most controversial figures. Her ability to manipulate the narrative and portray herself as the victim while engaging in deceitful and harmful behavior is truly remarkable. It begs the question: is Jasmine a victim or a mastermind of manipulation? With her new relationship and impending third child, Gino is finally free from her toxic grip. He can now begin to heal and rebuild his life





