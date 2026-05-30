Is Jalen Williams Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Spurs vs. Thunder Game 7)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the second straight season, but they'll have to do it without star forward Jalen Williams

The Oklahoma City Thunder are looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the second straight season, but they'll have to do it without star forward Jalen Williams on Saturday night.

Williams has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs after he returned in Game 6 and lasted just 10 minutes. Oklahoma City Thunder's Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, Williams -- who had just one point in Game 6 -- is "far from healthy" and the Thunder determined there is too much risk in having the All-Star wing out there in Game 7. OKC is also down guard Ajay Mitchell, leaving it with very few secondary creators behind MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After he struggled so badly in his Game 6 return, it was clear there was too much risk and no real upside in having him on the floor when he’s far from healthy. Williams has dealt with a hamstring injury for most of the playoffs, going down in Game 2 of the first round against the Phoenix Suns before returning in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

He was then injured in Game 2 against San Antonio and has played in just one game -- the 10 minutes in Game 6 -- since. Oklahoma City is still favored at home in Game 7, but it has dropped two of the last three games in this series, failing to reach 100 points in each loss.

Odds via DraftKings SportsbookShai Gilgeous-Alexander has just two 30-point games in this series, and he needed 16 free throws in Game 5 to clear this line. So, I’m taking the UNDER for the two-time MVP in Game 7, especially since the Spurs have sent different coverages at home all series to keep him from scoring at a high level. In this matchup, SGA is shooting just 37.9 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from 3-point range.

Overall in the playoffs, the star guard is shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 10 percent worse than he did in the regular season. Teams have really forced other players on the Thunder to beat them, and SGA only has 30 or more points in three of his last 10 playoff games. If this ends up being a low-scoring Game 7, I think this points total is a touch too high against the No. 2 defense in the playoffs.

Peter is a senior editor for Sports Illustrated Betting. He has worked as a writer and editor for BetSided, NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLB, and more. A New York City resident, he is a hoops fanatic with a soft spot for his New York Knicks.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jalen Williams Ruled Out for OKC Thunder-Spurs Game 7The Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs are set to face off in what is will be their biggest game of the season on Sunday night: a fateful winner-take-a

Read more »

Thunder star Jalen Williams ruled out for Game 7 in major injury crusherThe Thunder will be without one of their stars for their biggest game of the season thus far.

Read more »

Thunder Star Jalen Williams Out For Game 7 Against Spurs as Injuries Shift Western Conference FinalsOKLAHOMA CITY -- Thunder star Jalen Williams will miss Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, according to the latest injury rep

Read more »

Thunder lose star Jalen Williams for Western Conference Finals Game 7 as hamstring injury lingersThe Thunder will be without All-NBA wing Jalen Williams for Game 7 against the Spurs as he continues to deal with a left hamstring injury this postseason.

Read more »