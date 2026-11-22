The Dallas Cowboys will once again be short-handed at tight end when they face off against the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is helped off the field following an injury against the Indianapolis Colts | USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectBackup tight end Luke Schoonmaker is officially listed as questionable after missing Thursday and Friday's practice sessions with an illness, whileDallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson at training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Ferguson suffered a low ankle sprain against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 8, before injuring his left knee on a low hit against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

He has not seen the field since then, missing games against the San Francisco 49ers and now the Titans. This season, Ferguson has hauled in 19 catches for just 136 yards and four touchdowns through nine games. We'll have to see if he is able to return to the field this season. We'll have to see how the Cowboys offense continues to fair without Ferguson on the field on Sunday afternoon.

Also read 3 Bold Predictions For Cowboys in Week 11 vs. Titans

Kickoff between Dallas and the visiting Titans is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX, with Joe Davis and former NFL star tight end Greg Olsen in the booth, while Pam Oliver will provide updates from the sideline. Dallas Cowboys guard Tyler Booker reacts after the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

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| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectFollowing Sunday's game, the Cowboys have a quick turnaround to face the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles on Thanksgiving Day, so we'll have to see whether any of these players can recover in the coming days.