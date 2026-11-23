An employee questions whether executives should accept prizes won in a company holiday raffle, noting that high-level management has won multiple times while lower-paid staff won nothing. Experts advise that while not illegal, it is bad manners for management to decline prizes in favor of lower-wage workers.

Become a Plus Member Few people are as knee-deep in our work-related anxieties and sticky office politics as Alison Green, who has been fielding workplace questions for nearly two decades on her websiteThe company I work for has an annual holiday party that centers on a drawing for numerous prizes for gift cards, cash, lottery tickets, gift baskets, home goods, tool sets, that sort of thing.

All employees are invited to bring their families and are given tickets for the drawings. In addition to the physical prizes, there is also a grand prize of cash. I am deeply bothered that our CEO and other members of high-level management not only get tickets but win—and accept—prizes. Last year, several of them won multiple prizes, while people making minimum wage won nothing.

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The executive who organized the drawing won five prizes! The drawing is random, and I am sure nothing nefarious is going on, but I think the optics are problematic. As a director, I don’t claim anything when my ticket numbers are called. I just can’t take a gift card from people who are struggling to make ends meet, and I object to my fellow members of management not doing the same.

Am I overreacting? Is this something egregious enough that would be covered under our whistleblower policy and should be reported to the board chair? Should I just let it go? You’re not overreacting.

It’s tacky for highly paid members of management to accept pricey gifts that could go to lower-paid workers instead. The gracious thing for management to do is exactly whatdo: not claim the prize if your raffle number is drawn so that it can be awarded to someone else instead. And in fact, that’s what happens in many companies—except yours, it seems.

Your colleagues’ behavior isn’t illegal and doesn’t rise to the level of something you should report to the board or under your whistleblower policy; it’s bad manners, not misconduct. But before this year’s party, why not speak to your fellow managers, point out that times are hard for many people right now, and suggest that you all hang back and let the prizes go to employees who could really use them?

Bonus points if you can talk with a few of them one-on-one ahead of time so they’ll jump in with backup when you propose it to the group. Every year, my office does a gift exchange, and every year I tell myself I should opt out. This year, a co-worker gave me a gift that was so obviously something she had received and didn’t want that I almost admired her nerve.

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It was a scented candle in a fragrance I know she hates , still wrapped in the original store packaging. Tucked inside the box was a little note addressed to her from someone else. I smiled, thanked her, and pretended not to notice. But now I’m stuck with this candle and the knowledge that she probably spent approximately zero dollars on me while I spent real money on her.

Part of me wants to regift it to her next year just to see if she notices. Am I obligated to pretend this was a thoughtful gift? And is there any acceptable way to let someone know that their regifting game needs work? Awkward regiftings are an essential part of the season, and the best way to handle this is to be delighted that you now have an entertaining story to share at thegift exchange you attend.

In fact, seen in the right light, the entertainment value in this story is a more valuable gift than a freshly purchased candle ever could be. Embrace it! My boss gives everyone extravagant Christmas presents every year. Last year, he gave us each a $300 gift card, which was lovely, except that I make considerably less money than he does and feel obligated to reciprocate.

Is it rude to give him something modest? I also worry that other employees who make less than me may feel even more uncomfortable with this and less equipped to reciprocate. I don’t want to seem ungrateful, and I do appreciate the gifts, but I don’t think any of us should have to spend a lot of money even though we have a generous boss. What’s the etiquette here?

Etiquette is squarely on your side! In fact, a long-standing etiquette rule states that employees shouldn’t give gifts to their managers; gifts at work should flow downward , not upward . That’s because workers shouldn’t feel pressure to spend money on the people whose goodwill they rely on to stay employed, and it would be unseemly for their managers to benefit from the power dynamics in that way.

So you and your colleagues are off the hook entirely; not only do you not need to match your boss’s cash outlay, but you don’t need to buy holiday gifts for him at all. , it’s a kind gesture to bring in baked goods for the whole office to share. Or, if you genuinely like your boss, consider giving him a card with a handwritten, heartfelt note inside about why you appreciate working with him.

Beyond that, though, you can accept his gifts without feeling guilt or obligation to provide one of your own. My co-worker gave me a homemade Christmas ornament featuring a photograph of us together. We’ve worked together for only six months. I find it oddly intimate and don’t want to display it.

What are you supposed to do when someone at work gives you a gift that seems to imply a closer relationship than you actually have?an oddly familiar gift for a co-worker of six months. Kind of sweet, I suppose? But it’s very understandable that you’re not interested in displaying an ornament with a random co-worker’s face in your home!

The good news about gifts you don’t like is … you can just dispose of them! Gifts don’t confer an obligation upon you to give them a home, and this isn’t even a relative who might visit and notice the ornament’s absence.

You can just bring it home, then chuck it right in the trash without any guilt. Liberate yourself from the tyranny of unwanted gifts! My company is throwing its annual holiday party, and employees are encouraged to bring a guest. My partner doesn’t want to attend, but my boss has made it clear that he feels spouses and partners are an important part of the celebration and seems to frown on their not attending.

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Last year, he seemed taken aback when my co-worker’s spouse wasn’t there and kept asking where they were. And this year, he tried to get confirmation, before choosing a date for the party, that the day would work for everyone’s family. I’d prefer to go alone, have a couple of drinks, and not subject my partner to a bunch of work talk with people they don’t know.

Can I just show up by myself and, if asked where she is, say something like, “It’s not really her thing”? You can absolutely show up by yourself and don’t need to drag along an unenthusiastic partner. And, frankly, “It’s not really her thing”But with a boss who’s this invested in partners’ attendance, you’re probably better off manufacturing a schedule conflict or last-minute illness and preserving the illusion that she would have been there if she could.

At my company’s holiday party, one of my colleagues, “David,” drank considerably more than he should have. As the evening wore on, he became increasingly candid. He told me that he was planning to quit, he thought our boss was incompetent, and he considered me the only person in our department who actually knew what they were doing.

I was flattered by the last comment, although less enthusiastic about the first two. David and I get along well, but we’re not close friends. I mostly listened, made sympathetic noises, and tried to get him to drink some water. The next Monday, David came into the office as cheerful as ever.

He made no reference to anything he’d told me at the party. As far as I know, he might not even remember our conversation. Since then, he’s continued to complain about work in the usual vague, harmless ways, but he hasn’t mentioned quitting or his feelings about our boss. Here’s my dilemma: I happen to know that my boss is considering David for a promotion.

If David really intends to leave, that seems like information my boss should have. On the other hand, maybe he was just venting after too much champagne and doesn’t really mean the things he said. I don’t want to betray his confidence, but I also don’t love the idea of watching our boss make such an important decision if David is really about to quit.

Should I bring up the conversation with David privately and ask whether he meant any of it? Mention anything to our boss? Or just pretend it didn’t happen?

David drunkenly confided in you with the expectation that it would go no further. He might not have even meant what he said; he might have just been blowing off steam or indulging in champagne-fueled grandstanding. Or maybe he did mean it! But regardless of the exact percentage of truth his comments held, there’s nothing actionable for you in them.

You don’t need to solve this for your boss by going back to David now to dig into how he really feels. And youshouldn’t tip off your boss that David might be less happy than he seems. That would be a huge overstep and inserting yourself into a spot where you don’t belong. Write off David’s comments to excessively high spirits at the holiday party, then put them out of your mind.

Pretend they’re like Santa Claus: They don’tOnly Slate Plus members can gift Slate stories.