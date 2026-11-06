Is it too soon to celebrate Christmas? Local retailers have Christmas on the shelves before Thanksgiving.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - If you’ve been shopping lately, you’ve no doubt noticed; Halloween may be barely over, but Christmas is already on the shelves.

At Anchorage’s Ace Hardware on Jewel Lake Road, the large holiday display, merchandise and Christmas decorations have been up for about two weeks. Store manager Chelsea Agnew said the goal every year is to get it up by Halloween. She said some customers take issue with the timing.

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“You always get the ‘Oh it’s too early for Christmas, not yet, no that’s too early, that means snow’s going to come,’” she said, adding that just as many seem to love it. “I think having decorations up around Thanksgiving and before Thanksgiving kind of gets people in the spirit a little bit longer,” said shopper Angel Alvarez. “And the fact that it’s up for just a little bit longer is an okay thing.

” “Back in the day there was a time where it was Thanksgiving and then Christmas,” shopper Bruce Lawrence added.

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“But they’ve kind of all wrapped it into one, so it kind of goes with the season and maybe it will make a cold night a little warmer. ” Agnew said holiday sales are already going well, particularly outdoor lights.

“Obviously, we live in Alaska, you want to get your lights on your house before the snow flies, before it’s dangerous to get on a ladder. ” Agnew said it can pay to be an early Christmas shopper.

“Because everybody knows, if you like it, buy it now, because in a week’s time it might not be here. ” See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com