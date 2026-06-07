Is it too late for Hollywood? Why L.A. needs to rediscover old 'Hollyweird'

Your morning catch up: The fall and rise of ‘Hollyweird,’ Becerra clinches a spot in California’s gubernatorial runoff and more big stories.

Your morning catch up: The fall and rise of ‘Hollyweird,’ Becerra clinches a spot in California’s gubernatorial runoff and more big stories.on the sad state of Los Angeles, something decidedly more gentile took over my feed this week as the city waited for all the ballots to be counted.showing Hollywood Boulevard on a clear morning 20 years ago, cars and buses passing, shots of tourists milling around landmarks like the Chinese Theater, Capitol Records tower and Hollywood & Highland complex.

No explosions. No SWAT situations. No overt political perspectives. But this was L.A. on election week, and the video quickly became just one more vessel for that eternal question: Is the city doomed?

Some commenters cited it as an example of L.A. ’s long-lost golden days, before the hellscape. Their message: Hollywood Boulevard in 2006 was a lot better than Hollywood Boulevard in 2026. There is no doubt that 2006 was a pivotal year for Hollywood.

It was the beginning of a building boom that altered the district’s skyline withBuildings were set on fire during the L.A. riots. Movie palaces closed. The construction of the Red Line subway caused portions of the Hollywood Walk of Fame to collapse. Crime was such a hot topic that Paramount Pictures released “Jimmy Hollywood,” in which Joe Pesci plays a down-on-his-luck actor turned attention-starved vigilante who takes on the bad guys after his car radio is stolen.

“This place used to sparkle. could rub shoulders with movie stars walking along the Boulevard,” Jimmy laments. “Look at Hollywood now. ”the Boulevard, and a crop of nightclubs and restaurants became destinations for them and the paparazzi.

It was a golden age for celebrity tabloids: Editors awoke each morning to pore over the overnight photos and“If you said five years ago that Paris Hilton was going to get into a car accident in Hollywood, no one would have believed you, because Paris Hilton wouldn’t have been in Hollywood,” then-Councilman Eric GarcettiMy former colleague David Pierson embarked on a series of stories that year to capture the transformation.

One it-club of that era was cycling through so many models, actors, musicians and sports figures each night, it needed a sophisticated In another story, he chronicled the legions of young people from around the country who rode the “Holly Trolley” all night and morning, hitting various clubs and hoping to share some shots with Leo. Hollywood Boulevard was so ascendant during that period that it was stealing thunder from the granddaddy of L.A. nightlife, the Sunset Strip, which suddenly felt soThere have been many stories written about the decline of the “Young Hollywood” scene, with the rise of the iPhone, social media and annoying influencers often cited as among the culprits.

By 2017, E! News concluded, “A-listers no longer have to rely on a sighting to stay in the news cycle; they can give us pre-selected tidbits on Instagram whenever they want. ” On top of that, the district began struggling with the same issues challenging so much of L.A. : Homelessness, gentrification and the affordability crisis. 2020 was a grim year.

The tourist economy dried up. Many businesses shuttered, including some icons like theamid the fires and Trump’s foreign and trade policy gambits.

“It used to be shoulder to shoulder out here,” one merchant told Cerys Davies. The L.A. Times broadcasts a livestream of Hollywood Boulevard on our website. I checked it out on a split screen with that 2006 video.

The current boulevard didn’t look terrible. Some of the big landmarks, like the Virgin Records Megastore, were gone. There were more big new buildings. Gubernatorial candidate Xavier Becerra, who has served as U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary and California attorney general, will advance to the November general election hoping to replace termed-out Gov.

Gavin Newsom.in California’s primary election for governor, putting him in a prime position to make history as California’s first elected Latino governor. She met older men on dating apps. Aurora Phelps drugged and sometimes killed them, FBI says Older men Aurora Phelps met via dating apps sometimes disappeared and turned up dead. Her murder trial in Mexico started this week.

L.A. Affairs: I was out of a 9-year relationship and starting over. Was my heart ready for something new? I went to buy a midcentury table from a stranger for my apartment in downtown L.A.

We were just two strangers making a fragile new connection. As deputy managing editor for news, Shelby Grad supervises the Los Angeles Times’ daily report on all platforms. He manages a team that includes the Fast Break Desk, the Multiplatform Editing Desk, and editors overseeing A1 and the weekend edition. Rebuilding L.A.

: How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Eighteen months after the Eaton and Palisades Fires, survivors are rebuilding — not alone, but together. On Poppyfields Drive in Altadena, Whitney Haggins and at least 6 of her neighbors are leading the way. Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Modern LA earned its first smoggy nickname 450 years ago, as the “bay of smokes.

” At the La Brea tar pits, we take a short walk through a long history with curator Regan Dunn, who explains how and why the first Angelenos would have set fires that filled the broad bowl of LA and foretold the curse of smog.





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