Is It Time for Another Weekend Update Primetime Spin-off?

Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment has twice been given a primetime spin-off, in 2008 and 2017, but both attempts were short-lived. With the current political climate and the success of satirical news shows, a third attempt might finally succeed.

Saturday Night Live has been a television staple for over five decades, yet its spin-off success rate is surprisingly low. While numerous films have been spawned from its sketches, the only notable television spin-off was Weekend Update Thursday, a primetime version of the show's iconic news parody segment.

NBC attempted this twice: first during the 2008 presidential election and again in the summer of 2017. Each run lasted only a few episodes per season, and despite feeling like natural extensions of the SNL brand, both failed to secure a permanent spot on NBC's weeknight schedule. Now, with nine years passed since the last attempt and 18 since the first, the question arises: is it time for another try?

Given the current political climate and abundance of material, the timing seems perfect. Weekend Update Thursday first aired in 2008, capitalizing on the intense public interest in the Barack Obama versus John McCain race. The segment, traditionally a weekend staple, was repurposed to deliver topical satire during the week. NBC saw an opportunity to extend SNL's influence, but the experiment was short-lived.

The second attempt in 2017 came during the early days of the Trump administration, a period ripe for political comedy. Yet again, the series vanished after a handful of episodes. The irregular scheduling-appearing only when NBC perceived a window of opportunity-likely hindered its ability to build a consistent audience.

Unlike the regular SNL, which benefits from a loyal weekend viewership, a weeknight timeslot is fiercely competitive, and viewers may not have been willing to commit to a show that seemed transient. Why might a third attempt succeed now? The news cycle remains chaotic, with elections, international conflicts, and cultural debates providing endless fodder.

Additionally, streaming platforms have altered viewing habits, making it easier for audiences to catch up on missed episodes. A limited-run series, perhaps tied to a specific event like the 2024 election, could attract both longtime fans and new viewers.

Moreover, the current cast of Weekend Update anchors, Colin Jost and Michael Che, have proven chemistry and a strong following. NBC could leverage this by offering a primetime edition that serves as a weekly commentary on the news, rather than a full sketch show. The key would be consistency: a set number of episodes with a clear schedule, allowing audiences to form a habit.

If history is any guide, the next attempt might be just around the corner, and this time, it could finally find its footing. Beyond the political landscape, the media environment has shifted in ways that favor satirical news. The success of shows like The Daily Show and Last Week Tonight has demonstrated that audiences crave comedic analysis of current events. Weekend Update Thursday could tap into that demand while retaining the unique voice of SNL.

The challenge will be convincing NBC to commit to a proper season order, rather than a trial run. The network's past reticence may stem from a desire to protect the SNL brand, but a well-executed spin-off could actually strengthen it. Given the cyclical nature of these attempts, 2026 might be the next milestone-nine years after 2017. That lines up with the midterm elections, offering a natural launchpad.

Whether NBC seizes this opportunity remains to be seen, but the pieces are in place for a successful return of Weekend Update to primetime





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