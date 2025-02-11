Is It Time for an Intervention? Husband's Super Bowl Bet Leads to Financial Loss

A wife writes in to question if her husband's substantial loss on a Super Bowl bet warrants an intervention. The piece humorously explores alternative solutions to the husband's gambling, suggesting activities like embezzlement and even starting a modern-day Mafia.

My husband lost a significant amount of money placing bets on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl . He recently started using a sports betting app and has been wagering money on various games. While I don't believe he has a gambling addiction and we can afford to lose that money, I do think he acted foolishly. I hope he's learned from this experience.

It's disheartening to see how corporations promoting betting apps have taken over the gambling industry, a space previously dominated by the Mafia. Instead of traditional methods, if your husband watches Fox News or lacks the motivation to pray five times a day, you might need to consider alternative solutions. Perhaps embezzlement? Wait, think about it. If you're stealing or laundering money and then using that money exclusively for gambling, are you truly being irresponsible? Furthermore, engaging in a criminal enterprise could strengthen your bond as a couple. You'll share secrets, accumulate wealth, and spend considerable time together, even if some of that time is spent behind bars. You could spend your days extorting people, running credit card scams, or indulging in any other criminal activity that piques your interest. Now that I've voiced these thoughts, I realize I'm suggesting you start your own Mafia. But maybe that's the natural order of the universe. Perhaps the Mafia deserves a minor resurgence. After all, they gifted us with classics like 'Goodfellas' and Frank Sinatra.





