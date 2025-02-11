Is It Time for a Mafia Intervention After a Super Bowl Betting Loss?

A reader seeks advice after her husband loses money betting on the Super Bowl. The piece explores the rise of corporate betting apps and humorously suggests embezzlement and a foray into organized crime as alternative solutions to financial woes.

My husband lost a significant amount of money betting on the Kansas City Chiefs to win the Super Bowl. He recently downloaded a sports betting app and has been placing bets sporadically. I don't believe he has a gambling addiction, and we're financially capable of absorbing this loss. I think he was simply acting foolishly.

Has he learned his lesson? \It's disheartening to see how corporations promoting betting apps have infiltrated the gambling industry, taking over from the traditional Mafia. Now, instead of heading to a backroom to place a wager, individuals can easily do so through their smartphones. If your husband watches Fox News or lacks the motivation to pray five times a day, you might need to consider alternative solutions. \For instance, think about embezzlement. If you're stealing/laundering money and then gambling solely with that ill-gotten cash, are you truly being irresponsible? Moreover, engaging in a criminal enterprise could strengthen your bond as a couple. You'd share secrets, build wealth, and spend ample time together, even if some of it is confined to a prison cell. You could dedicate your days to extorting individuals, running credit card scams, or indulging in any other criminal activity that piques your interest. Now that I articulate these ideas aloud, I realize I'm essentially advising you to establish your own Mafia. But perhaps that's simply the inevitable trajectory of the universe. Perhaps the Mafia deserves a light dose of racketeering. After all, it gifted us with cinematic masterpieces like Goodfellas and the legendary Frank Sinatra





