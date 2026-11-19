Just ask for what you need.

Flight attendants generally let sleeping passengers rest during meal and drink service unless they’ve requested otherwise. Passengers who miss service can ask for available snacks or drinks afterward, although hot meals may no longer be available.

, only to wake up and realize you’ve missed the meal or drink service. But is it rude to sleep while flight attendants are making their rounds? Or should they wake you up? According to flight attendants, there’s nothing wrong with“I don’t think it’s rude if passengers sleep through meal or drink service unless they get mad that we as flight attendants didn’t wake them up,” says, a flight attendant with over two decades of experience.

Also read Miss Manners: Is it rude to ask guests to contribute financially to a dinner or party?

She explains that her airline’s policy is to let sleeping passengers rest, although some wake up frustrated that they weren’t offered anything. On certain plane models, typically those used for international flights, passengers can also use an, a flight attendant with more than 18 years of experience, generally lets passengers sleep through drink and snack service but makes an exception for main meals if they’ve asked to be awakened.

“If someone has said they want to eat but has fallen asleep with an eye mask on, I lightly tap their shoulder to wake them for the meal. If they have told me they want to sleep, I don’t wake them for food or drinks. ”, agrees that passengers should be left to rest.

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“Rest is personal, and many people board tired and just need sleep. ”Whether you can be served a meal later depends on the flight and the staff members working it. In business and first class, crews may be able to save you some dishes if you ask ahead of time. On shorter flights, however, there may not be enough time for another service.

Magee says she sometimes sets things aside for premium-cabin passengers who want to sleep first, but lets them know when the flight is too short to promise a meal later. If you do wake up hungry or thirsty, it’s fine to ask what’s still available, though.

As Magee explains, “If we are on a shorter flight and you doze off and miss the snacks, it’s perfectly ok to hit the call button or come to the galley and ask because we will certainly accommodate you then. ” Hot meals may no longer be available, but the crew may still have drinks or packaged snacks, depending on how much time is left before landing.

The simplest way to avoid missing something you want is to tell a flight attendant before you fall asleep. You can ask to be awakened for dinner or breakfast, or let the crew know you’d rather sleep undisturbed. As Cici advises, “Tell your flight attendant before you fall asleep, whether that’s ‘please wake me for meals’ or ‘let me sleep.

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’” Keep in mind that even if you’ve asked not to be disturbed for service, flight attendants may still need to