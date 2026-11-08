Is It Rude to Keep Your Reading Light On When the Rest of the Plane Is Dark? Here’s What Flight Attendants Think

Just be considerate.

Flight attendants have differing opinions about using overhead reading lights when airplane cabins are dark, especially on overnight flights. Passengers should avoid directing light toward sleeping neighbors and consider switching it off if someone nearby is bothered.

Clip-on book lights, dimmed screens, dark mode, and eye masks can help travelers stay comfortable without disturbing others. When the cabin lights dim on a long flight, most passengers take it as a cue to get some sleep. But what if you’re not tired and would rather catch up on a book?

Also read Top Books Worth Re-Reading for Deeper Insights and Enjoyment

While the overhead reading light is there for passengers to use, leaving it on when everyone around you is trying to rest can raise some, a flight attendant for over 20 years, thinks it’s best to avoid using the overhead light when the cabin is dark.

“As far as lights go, I do think it’s rude to have your reading light on when the cabin is dark. ”, takes a slightly different view.

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“Is it rude to keep your reading light on when the cabin is dark? Not on its own. The light is there to be used, and it’s a narrow beam meant for your seat. ”when passengers are trying to sleep.

A light directed toward another seat can be distracting, especially if it’s left on for an extended period. She recommends switching it off on overnight and long-haul flights once the crew dims the cabin for rest.

However, if the person next to you asks you to turn off your light, Cici suggests simply adjusting it first.

“Be gracious. Try angling the beam straight down or away from them first, and if it still bothers them, switch it off and use your phone or tablet on low brightness instead. ” If you can’t work it out, a flight attendant may be able to help or find an open seat. There are also ways to read or get work done without using the overhead light.

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Magee says she’s seen passengers bring small clip-on book lights, which are less likely to bother someone sitting nearby. Additionally, if you’re using a laptop or phone, both flight attendants suggest lowering the brightness. Dark mode or a privacy screen can also help, as can tilting your screen away from anyone trying to sleep.

Magee says she’s never had a passenger complain about someone else’s reading light, though people have asked their seatmates to Ultimately, passengers can decide whether to leave their lights on or shades open. That’s why she comes prepared: “I usually