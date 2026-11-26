Want a family heirloom someday? Here’s how to talk about inherited antiques thoughtfully, avoid conflict, and document wishes clearly.

Does your grandmother own an amazing midcentury dining set you love? Is Great-Uncle Tony sitting on a groovy Art Deco mahjong set that he never uses, while your weekly game relies on cheap plastic tiles?

You might be tempted to ask if you can have these family heirlooms either now or in the future. But is talking about an inheritance crass and rude?

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“You need to do everything with respect,” says San Antonio etiquette expert, the owner of the Protocol School of Texas. “When the person is still alive, you can share your interest in an item, but don’t be too pushy. ” Here’s how to gracefully navigate the world of passed-down and inherited antiques and other treasures.