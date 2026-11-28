Mixing chemicals can be harmful to health, with the dangers worsening exposure depending on the chemicals and concentrations involved.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsSubscribe to our newsletter Household cleaning is often a straightforward, if tedious, task. But some particularly tough spots take more effort.

When a stubborn mess needs some extra work, tackling it by combining multiple kinds of cleaning products might seem like a good idea. But is it dangerous to mix cleaning products? According to one common misconception, doing so could create mustard gas, a toxic synthetic chemical weapon notorious for its use in World War I. Experts told Live Science that it's not possible to produce mustard gas from these products, but mixing certain chemicals can harm your health.

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That's because chemical reactions between some cleaning products can produce gases that irritate parts of the body. For example, mixing bleach with products containing ammonia, such as some glass and stovetop cleaners, produces chloramines. When a person breathes in these compounds, they react with water in the body to form hydrochloric acid.