In most cases, adjusting your thermostat when you're away can save energy and money without sacrificing comfort.

Fall in Utah can make thermostat settings tricky. A chilly morning may have you reaching for the heat, only for temperatures to climb considerably by afternoon.

As colder weather settles in, many homeowners also start wondering whether it's more efficient to leave the thermostat at one temperature all day or turn it down when they're away.hears as Utah homes transition from air conditioning to heating. For most households, the answer is relatively simple: you generally don't need to keep your home at the same temperature all day.

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Turning the thermostat down when you're away or asleep can reduce heating energy use without sacrificing comfort when you're home. One common misconception is that a furnace has to work so hard to warm a house back up that you're better off maintaining the same temperature all day. Your home continuously loses heat when it's colder outside than inside. The greater the temperature difference, the faster that heat is lost.