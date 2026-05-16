Is 'Healthy' Eating Conning Us? GP Warns Against Breakfast Staples

Dr Asiya Maula, private GP at The Health Suite, discusses the misconceptions surrounding popular breakfast staples like granola, 'healthy' cereals, fruit juices, and low-fat yoghurts. She explains how these seemingly 'healthy' options can contribute to inflammation, blood sugar spikes, and metabolic stress and offers alternatives to maintain metabolic balance and metabolic health.

Dr Asiya Maula, private GP at The Health Suite cautions that regularly relying on certain ultra-processed or high-sugar foods can contribute to inflammation, blood sugar spikes, and metabolic stress .

She warns that breakfast staples like granola, ‘healthy’ cereals, fruit juices, and low-fat yoghurts may not be as beneficial as people think. Instead, she recommends opting for lower-sugar breakfasts like plain oats, eggs, or natural yoghurt with fresh fruit to maintain steady energy and metabolic balance. Removing fat from dairy products may lead to added sugars or additives, affecting satiety and metabolic balance.

Natural or full-fat yoghurt with no added sugar is a better option to support stable energy levels and fullness





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Breakfast Staples Healthy Eating Inflammation Blood Sugar Levels Metabolic Stress Granola Cereals Fruit Juices Yoghurts Low Fat Fat Dairy Satiety Energy Levels Fluctuations Overconsumption Options Balance Over Time

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