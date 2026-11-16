Is Georgia Football Quarterback Gunner Stockton Pushing for the Heisman Trophy?

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton put together another strong performance at the right time this weekend, leading Georgia to a 48-21 victory over the

Nov 14, 2026; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throws downfield during the second quarter against Missouri at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Heisman Trophy is an award that takes the entire season into account, but it is truly won in November and December down the stretch of the year.

Stockton currently has the fifth best odds to win the Heisman Trophy right now according to FanDuel Sportsbook and many other betting outlets. He trails Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith, Miami’s Darian Mensah, Notre Dame’s CJ Carr and Utah’s Devon Dampier. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Stockton finished the Missouri game with a 75% completion rate for 252 passing yards and added both a passing and rushing score. On the season, he now has accumulated 24 total touchdowns against just five turnovers.

A poor two-game stretch for the senior from Rabun County, Georgia will be the thing that holds him back the most from becoming a finalist for the award. Stockton committed three turnovers to the loss against Auburn and then only put up 100 yards against Florida. Outside of those games, Stockton has either been good, great or phenomenal in each contest.

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He could have something going for him that Smith and Carr will not, which is playing in a conference championship game. Playing in the SEC title game is a very likely scenario for Georgia, even with a loss to South Carolina this coming weekend. A win over the Gamecocks will lock Georgia into the conference championship game. That game could be the deciding factor.

It was for Stetson Bennett in 2022, who threw for four touchdowns in Georgia’s blowout win over LSU in the title game, ultimately pushing him into the finalist race. Dampier was extremely productive and versatile in Utah’s nailbiting win over Arizona on Saturday night. That is a game that will be taken into account. Carr has been steady all year.

Smith is the best player in the country. Mensah has better numbers. There could be anywhere form three to six players named as finalists, and it oculd be closer to the latter with there being a lack of consensus this year. Four is a pretty common number, however.

If Stockton is to secure a spot in New York, he will likely need to outplay at least one of those guys over the course of the next three games. If the Dawgs do play in the SEC Championship, he will have an amazing opportunity to do so. Ryan Kerley began his journalism career in the throes of COVID in 2020 - complicating the start of his career in the space.

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A year later Kerley reported from Athens to Miami to Indianapolis as the Bulldogs won the program's first national title since 1980. Kerley has covered SEC Championships, Peach Bowls, Orange Bowls, Sugar Bowls and College Football Playoff National Championship Games.

In addition to his duties at Dawg Post, Kerley is an accomplished play-by-play voice for both football and basketball. Kerley graduated from the University of Georgia in 2024 with a degree in Journalism. Kerley is a native of Cleveland, Georgia.