Discover which US states recognize the day after Thanksgiving as a holiday, check bank closures for Black Friday, and learn why private employers often grant this day off.

The day after Thanksgiving falls on Friday, November 27, and while it is not a federal holiday, it serves as an official state holiday in approximately 20 U.S. states. Thanksgiving itself is celebrated on the fourth Thursday in November, causing schools, universities, and most businesses to close for the entire weekend. Despite the widespread closure on Thursday, the status of the following Friday varies significantly depending on geographical location and employer policy.

State Holiday Designations Vary

Approximately 20 U.S. states declare the Friday after Thanksgiving an official state holiday, often referred to as an observed holiday. The specific names and legal designations for this day differ considerably across state lines. Nevada refers to the day as Family Day, while Louisiana designates it as Acadian Day. Maryland recognizes Native American Heritage Day, and Indiana observes Lincoln's Birthday. New Mexico designates the day as Presidents' Day.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

Conversely, about half of all U.S. states do not list the Friday after Thanksgiving as a standard paid state holiday on their regular schedules. States that typically return to normal operations on this Friday include Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. In the Midwest, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin generally operate as normal workdays.

Other states that tend to follow a regular work regime on the Friday after Thanksgiving include Alabama, Arkansas, and Mississippi in the South. In the West, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming usually maintain standard business hours. Although state holiday lists can vary and governors may adjust schedules annually, these regions generally do not treat the day as a mandatory day off for state employees.

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Bank Closures and Business Operations

Most major banks remain open on Friday, November 27, because the day is not recognized as a federal holiday. Standard banking institutions typically operate during their regular working hours after the Thanksgiving closure. However, individual branches may experience reduced hours or adhere to different schedules, particularly if they are located inside other businesses or shopping centers. Some bank branches may even close altogether in specific states or institutions where the day after Thanksgiving is officially recognized as a local holiday.

Even in states where the day is not an official public holiday, many Americans still have the Friday off. Private employers and individual organizations frequently set their own holiday schedules, often granting a four-day weekend regardless of official state or federal designations. This practice has become a common perk in the private sector to boost employee morale and retention.

Several practical factors drive private businesses to close on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Low client and business activity is a primary reason, as industries such as corporate offices, finance, and B2B services often see a significant drop in demand. Many clients and other businesses are also closed, making continued operations impractical. Furthermore, high rates of travel and absenteeism among employees after the Thanksgiving holiday lead to low productivity, making a shutdown a logical operational choice.

Global Recognition of Black Friday

The Friday after Thanksgiving is globally known as Black Friday, a commercial shopping event rather than an official holiday. The term was coined in the 1980s to describe the period when retailers moved from being in the red, meaning operating at a loss, to being in the black, indicating profit, due to a massive boost in Christmas shopping. Stores have embraced the phrase and now offer significant discounted bargains to attract consumers.

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This commercial event is not limited to the United States and is now partaken in by many countries around the world. In North America, shoppers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico participate, with Mexico also hosting El Buen Fin in mid-November. European nations including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Latvia all engage in Black Friday sales.

Global participation extends to South America, where Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, and Costa Rica see high engagement. In Asia and the Middle East, countries such as Japan, India, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia participate, often branding the event as White Friday. Turkey also celebrates the event, sometimes calling it Legendary Friday. Finally, in Oceania and Africa, shoppers in Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Nigeria join the global shopping phenomenon.