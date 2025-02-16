Is Costco Open on Presidents Day 2025? Find Out Here

Presidents Day is celebrated on the third Monday of February each year and is a day to commemorate the birthdays of George Washington and Abraham Lincoln. Many people enjoy the day off as a long weekend, and retailers often offer special deals. If you're planning to shop at Costco on Presidents Day 2025, here's what you need to know.

Presidents Day is here, and for many people, that means a three-day weekend to enjoy. Recognized on the third Monday in February each year, Presidents Day marks the birthday of George Washington, a Founding Father and, of course, the first president of the United States. Though the holiday also recognizes Abraham Lincoln (whose birthday lands on Feb. 12), it's really a day to honor and remember all the U.S. presidents that have served in the highest office in the land.

However you plan to mark the occasion this year, you might be considering crossing some errands off your to-do list or indulging in some retail therapy. After all, Presidents Day is a popular weekend for mattress sales, and retailers including Walmart, Amazon, Target and others typically offer special deals over the long weekend. If your holiday plans include shopping at Costco, you may be wondering if Costco is open on Presidents Day in 2025. Given that many schools and government agencies are closed in observance of the holiday (including the USPS), as well as banks, credit unions, the stock market and other financial institutions, it's fair to wonder if Costco warehouses will be open for business on Monday, Feb. 17. Since Costco is closed on many major holidays, you might be uncertain as to what the wholesaler’s store hours are on Presidents Day. Unlike some other federal holidays, Costco warehouses will be open during normal business hours on Monday, Feb. 17. To find specific stores and hours, just check Costco’s store locator, which you can conveniently find right here. That said, a majority of stores are open from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.Throughout the year, there are 11 federal holidays in which many schools, government agencies and financial institutions are closed. When it comes to Costco, the wholesaler closes its doors to give employees the day off on seven of them. Here's a calendar for the rest of 2025: Easter Sunday | Sunday, April 20Memorial Day | Monday, May 26Independence Day | Friday, July 4Labor Day | Monday, Sept. 1Thanksgiving Day | Thursday, Nov. 27Christmas Day | Thursday, Dec. 25You may be curious what other retailers are open on the holiday — and you’ll be happy to note that most stores are open for business as usual. That said, it’s always a good idea to confirm store hours before heading out. See below for a sampling of other stores that will be open on Presidents Day 2025. BJ’s Wholesale Club: Most stores will be open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.The Home Depot: Stores will be open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.Lowe’s: Most stores will be open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.Publix: Stores will be open with regular hours, but in-store pharmacy hours may vary. Find your local store hours here.Sam’s Club: Stores will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all members, and from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for Plus Members. Find your local store hours here.Target: Stores will be open with regular hours, but they may vary depending on location. Find your local store hours here.Trader Joe’s: Stores will be open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here.Walmart: Stores will be open with regular hours. Find your local store hours here





