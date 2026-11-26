The new approach won’t make San Diegans safer.

Would an emphasis on "defensible space" around homes have prevented the mass destruction in the Palisades Fire in January 2025 in Los Angeles? A U-T reader is skeptical.

This shows the slowly rebuilding Palisades area in June 2026. AP: Once again the powers that be are changing the fire safety rules to help the municipalities and put the financial burden on the good old taxpayers. Clearing brush from city-owned areas was maybe getting too expensive for local governments. Now we must live in a sterile exterior home with no trees, bushes, flowers, etc. This is ridiculous.

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Everyone saw the Palisades fire on TV. It did not matter what was in your yard — those embers and the wind were going to burn everything anyway. It will be very expensive for homeowners to remove all wooden fences, porches, patios, decks and anything flammable. I don’t believe the city’s studies.