In this week’s Broncos mailbag, readers have questions about Bo Nix’s rushing production, Jaylen Waddle, Ja’Quan McMillian, Denver’s TE evaluation and more.

Quarterback Bo Nix of the Denver Broncos scrambles from the pocket during overtone of a 17-14 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver.

Parker, I hope you get some downtime during the bye week. These games have not been good for my heart! My question is about these Bo Nix option runs that they just started doing. He takes the ball, runs left and gives himself up after a 1-yard gain.

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Why? Why is this in the playbook? It’s like throwing away a down. Hey Chris, thanks for writing in.

Got a good laugh out of the idea of downtime on this particular bye week. It was a busy one, at least for the first stretch, given the trade deadline and then the subsequent fallout from the BroncosMuch calmer over the weekend, though, and I appreciate the sentiment. Interesting questions about Bo Nix and running the ball.

There have certainly been times when he doesn’t look as comfortable in space, and he hasn’t been as effective as in past years — particularly outside that one thunderbolt of a 62-yard touchdown run against Arizona and, more broadly, in Denver’s eight games besides that one against the Cardinals. The quarterback run game has several components that require some slicing to get into, but let’s start with a couple of broad stats.

Nix’s rush totals dropped from 92 as a rookie to 83 last year and through nine games he’s on pace for 70 carries in Year 3. We’ll get into this more, but quarterback runs are a bit different from running backs because kneel-downs and sneaks count for quarterbacks. Still, consider this: In Nix’s rookie year, 17.3% of his carries went for 10-plus yards. Last year, that number was 15.6%.

So far this year, he’s generated one in 37 attempts — the long touchdown run. Outside of that run, Nix has carried 36 times for 54 total yards. Some of that is because of sneaks and kneel-downs, but the drop in efficiency carries to other types of runs, too. Nix scrambled twice against Arizona for 70 yards.

In Denver’s eight other games, he’s scrambled six times for 30, with two of those generating first downs. Designed runs haven’t fared much better. Nix has 11 designed runs through nine games and has totaled 18 yards. He hasn’t picked up a first down on a designed carry since Week 2 and seven of the 11 have gone for 1 or 0 yards.

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There’s not just one reason for that. It’s not only because Nix is coming off of two offseason ankle surgeries, only because Nix at times has appeared less decisive on when to take off or only because the performance of the offensive line on the whole has not been up to the group’s expectations. It’s probably a combination of all those things.

Plus, if Nix continues to understand and process his own offense and opposing defenses better and better as his career progresses, it’d be natural to see a downtick in scrambling, too. Defenses clearly are aware that the Broncos are occasionally going to try to get Nix on the edge, either in the read-option game or with more of the quarterback power and crack concepts Denver’s showed over the course of his career.

Payton has said the scheme and plan in the run game were under the microscope during the bye week, and that the Broncos have to get better on the ground in all facets. Nix is only one part of the equation, but it’ll be interesting to see if the Broncos try to lean more into Nix with the ball in his hands, change what they’re trying to do with him on the ground or hope that Nix’s increasing confidence in his ankle and better balance in other parts of their run plan will ultimately lead to more efficient work from the quarterback.

Did you think Bo Nix looked more confident and distributed the ball much better this game after Jaylen Waddle went down? No shot at Waddle. It’s not his fault, but I think Nix has tried too hard to make him the No. 1 option, and with that off the table, Nix just went with the best read, which meant really good ball distribution and confident passes.

Also, do you think the Broncos better hurry up and sign Ja’Quan McMillian to an extension? I ask because I just don’t think Jahdae is going to develop based on what we’ve seen here in season 3, and I don’t think they can afford to lose Ja’Quan. On the Waddle front, I don’t know if Nix’s elevated confidence or efficiency was related to Waddle dropping out with a concussion. I also don’t think Nix tries to force the ball to him too much. If anything, just my opinion, I’d say the opposite is true. Over nine games, Waddle’s 52 targets are a team high.

He’s run 204 routes, according to Next Gen Stats, and been targeted on 25.5% of them. That’s the highest on the team among the four guys who have run 100-plus routes, outpacing Courtland Sutton , Pat Bryant and Troy Franklin . Marvin Mims Jr. is at 27.1% but has run just 59 routes. Payton wants the ball distributed where the play design and defense dictate, so those numbers are probably in line with what he’s looking for.

Waddle’s been far from a dominant presence in terms of the ball, though. Overall, his target share on the season is 20.1%. That’s No. 34 overall in the NFL, according to SumerSports. There are seven teams in the NFL that have two wide receivers who each top 20.1% target share and that’s to say nothing of tight ends and running backs.

As for Ja’Quan McMillian, it certainly looks like he and the Broncos will wait until the end of the season to talk extension. He’s making a claim as the best nickel in football and is going to be a very wealthy man by next spring at the latest.

The Broncos just have a lot of decisions to make about how to proceed with their impending free agents, and it’s all colored by what, ultimately, they decide to do with Nix, who is extension-eligible after this season. That doesn’t mean a Nix deal has to come together. Look at C.J. Stroud in Houston.

The sides couldn’t come to an agreeable number after his third year and now, despite the team struggling, he’s playing terrific football in his fourth year. The Broncos’ list of starters and key players set to be free agents after this season includes McMillian, CB Riley Moss, S Brandon Jones, DL Eyioma Uwazurike, WR Marvin Mims, both backup quarterbacks, and less-likely-to-return veterans TE Evan Engram and LG Ben Powers.

Denver hasn’t shown its cards much on how its priority list might come together, including among the three secondary starters: McMillian, Moss, and Jones. The Broncos have more obvious depth at corner than at safety, but turning over starting jobs to both Jahdae Barron and Kris Abrams-Draine next year would be a major risk.

Interesting times ahead on that front, but not before what the Broncos hope is a big run over the second half of the season and into the postseason. In a situation such as the Kansas City game, where the Broncos had a first-and-goal with time running down, has a team ever, or would a team ever, go down at the 1/2-yard line instead of immediately scoring a TD, in order to burn more time or make the opponent use another timeout?

A Vikings receiver did something similar recently, except they had the lead. In the case of the KC game that might have been the higher win-percentage play. Hey Dave, thanks for writing in and very much testing my memory with a question about something that happened only a couple weeks ago but somehow feels like six months ago. Certainly, what you’re describing is a smart play sometimes, and we’ve seen players do it in all kinds of situations.

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In fact, Jonah Coleman — who scored the 5-yard touchdown you’re referencing to put the Broncos up, 28-24, on the first play after the 2-minute warning against Kansas City — did it in Week 2 against Jacksonville. He got a first down and alertly got down in bounds to keep the clock moving. Also, few things are scarier in football than giving the ball back to Patrick Mahomes in the closing moments of a game.

Bo Nix himself told Mahomes on the field after the game that he was “scared to death” when Mahomes had the game in his hands. In this instance, though, Coleman did the right thing to power into the end zone on first-and-goal from the 5-yard line. Kansas City had two timeouts left and thus could have stopped the clock after first and second downs.

Now it’s third down with probably 1:45 or so left, but you also have to really try to score on third down. So the best you could have possibly done from a clock perspective would be to score on fourth-and-goal with maybe slightly less than a minute remaining. The risk of that is obviously not worth the time drained from the clock. Do the Broncos have an evaluation problem?

At the draft, it seems they don’t fill their major needs and now the same at the trade deadline . And what about the evaluation of their starting five on the offensive line with lot of money spent on Powers and Wattenberg, with little results to help the running backs.

Thanks for writing in. Far from an evaluation problem, I tend to think the Broncos have one of the best evaluation apparatuses in football. They have a head coach in Sean Payton who knows exactly what he wants in players, they have a general manager in George Paton who has proven he can find players via several different avenues and they have college and pro personnel departments who have executed on the framework set by that top pair.

Now, that doesn’t mean everything is perfect. It never is. But part of what you’re laying out — especially with tight end — is about more than evaluation. It’s also about scarcity.

They missed on Justin Joly in the fifth round. No doubt about it. They also haven’t gotten what they hoped they’d from Evan Engram over the past season and a half. Especially with Engram, though, what free agent has been better?

Especially if you consider that the Broncos tried to get Juwan Johnson, but he decided to stay in New Orleans. Look at who the Broncos have tried to acquire in recent weeks. They made phone calls about several positions, of course, but they agreed in principle to a deal for a linebacker. They inquired about some big fish at tight end but, not surprisingly, were rebuffed.

Now, think back to their 2026 draft. The Broncos initially had pick No. 62 before ultimately sliding back to No. 66 and taking Tyler Onyedim. In the 19 picks before Denver’s initial turn, nine went to those two positions: five linebackers and four tight ends. That includes TE Marlin Klein, LB Anthony Hill and TE Max Klare in three two picks immediately preceding Denver’s spot.

Four tight ends alone were picked between Nos. 53 and 61. Not to say there’s nothing Denver could have done about that or that they would have liked all of those players enough to draft them, but still. The league clearly values all-around, difference-making tight ends, too. They are relatively rare and teams overwhelmingly do not let them hit the free agent market.

Of the top 13 paid tight ends in the NFL currently , only two have changed teams in their careers. Isaiah Likely did this past offseason and Dalton Schultz in 2023. If you don’t draft and develop one, it’s going to be hard to find one. Plus, more and more those players are going earlier and earlier in drafts.

The Broncos could have drafted Brock Bowers in 2024, but that would have meant passing on Bo Nix and hoping he’d fall far enough to trade back up to get him. Otherwise, they’ve not drafted nearly early enough to realistically have a chance at the top guys the past couple of years. So, perhaps they could have landed an AJ Barner, Harold Fannin or Oronde Gadsden somewhere in the past couple of drafts.

Overall, though, scarcity matters as much as evaluation. That doesn’t make the issue go away, obviously. They’ve still got to find a difference-maker at the position at some point in the relatively near future.