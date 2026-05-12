Is 'Blue Dot Fever' a Real Cause for Tour Cancellations Amid a Tough Economy?

Act Michael Kaminsky discusses the expenses acts are facing on the road now and the impact of the pandemic on concert-going habits, including ticket prices, concert habits changing post-COVID and the challenge of making ends meet with soaring gas prices and blanketing expensive expenses.

Over the last few weeks, acts like Post Malone, Zayn, Meghan Trainor, the Pussycat Dolls and Kid Cudi have canceled major tour dates. Some have cited ' Blue Dot Fever ' as a possible cause, a tour staring down too many unsold seats to make the numbers work.

Ticket prices are higher than many would like, and social media fame doesn't guarantee a crowd in person. Michael Kaminsky, the founder of music management firm KMGMT, Inc, a partner in the Vans Warped Tour and an instructor in USC's music industry program, spoke to The Times about the expenses acts are facing on the road now and the impact of the pandemic on concert-going habits.

He also discussed the changing tour model and the rise of digital and obscure acts. The Times article is at least 2500 characters and includes 3 paragraphs





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Tour Cancellations Blue Dot Fever Concert Expenses Tour Modeling Concert-Going Habits Pandemic Impact Gen Z Culture E-Sport Music Analog Consumption Fashion Comeback

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