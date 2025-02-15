Is Amanda Waller a Hero or Villain?

Amanda Waller's complicated history in DC Comics makes it difficult to label her definitively as a hero or villain. Explore her motivations, origins, and actions that blur the lines between good and evil.

DC Comics may finally have an answer for the question of Amanda Waller 's alignment. Anyone familiar with Amanda Waller knows exactly how complicated she is. Yes, her more recent years at DC paint her as a true supervillain, but many of her earliest moments showcase her as more of a misunderstood hero. Her history - mixed with her current depictions - makes it difficult to place her neatly in either a hero or villain's box.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Nicole Maines, writer of the upcoming Secret Six miniseries starring Dreamer, Jon Kent, and others affected by Waller's machinations, took a moment to talk about Amanda Waller's role in DC Comics. During the Absolute Power line-wide event, Dreamer had to stop Amanda Waller from ruining the hero's reputation. Reflecting on writing Waller, Maine says: 'I love Amanda Waller. I am so interested in characters that are like, 'I do bad things for the right reasons.' I think, perhaps more than anyone else, she just so embodies, 'If you can't beat them, join them.' She's a Black woman from a low income community who lost half her family to gun violence and sexual violence and revenge, and in her quest to regain control of her situation she's deeply ingrained in this comic book villain persona. Absolute power corrupts absolutely and I think she knows that, but you can't stop a runaway train, and there's no option but to double down now.' Maines gets to the root of exactly what makes Amanda Waller so compelling, but also, again, so complicated. 'Complicated' is the best way to describe Amanda Waller, especially given her long history in the DC Universe. Understanding Where She's Coming From It's easy to point out the reasons why people view the character of Amanda Waller as evil, but her uncharacteristic good-natured moments deserve a thorough overview. These quasi-heroic moments from Waller's history - especially in her early years as the leader of the Suicide Squad - make determining where she stands so complicated. Those who have seen Amanda Waller's earliest stories will know that in her first few appearances, Waller wasn't necessarily evil. She was always stern, yes, but as a Suicide Squad leader, she initially cared more about her team than one might expect, given her contemporary demeanor. Debuting in Legends #1, Amanda Waller was created by John Ostrander, Len Wein, and John Byrne. When readers look back to her original stories with the Suicide Squad, they will recall that while Amanda Waller did harsh things to ensure the right thing (in her eyes, at least) was achieved, she was never an outright sociopath. Stories like 1987's Suicide Squad #8 by John Ostrander, Luke McDonnell, Bob Lewis, Carl Gafford, and Todd Klein showcase that she still viewed her Task Force X as people, and she was ready to punch out anyone who suggested them to be or treated them as expendable. Waller always had a humane side and valued the best parts of humanity, ready to protect the people she worked with. Much of Waller's worldview was shaped by her hardships, as revealed in her earliest origins. Living in poverty in the Cabrini-Green projects, her family was plagued by tragedy, most notably when her daughter was murdered by a drug dealer calling himself Candyman. In a rage, her husband confronted him, costing him his life and kickstarting Waller's concerns about vigilantes. She pulled herself out of poverty and up the career ladder, but every heinous decision she makes is motivated by fear. Many can argue that, taking this into account, the Wall is just a misunderstood tragic figure, not a villain. She Thinks She Knows What It Takes to 'Save' the World Alternatively, regardless of her motivations, it becomes harder to defend Amanda Waller when DC Comics readers remember the treachery that she has committed in the name of protecting humanity. If there was ever any ounce of empathy that could be afforded to Waller, DC Comics sealed the deal for her villainy in 2024 by molding Waller into a Darkseid-level threat to the DC Universe. She essentially gaslights and manipulates her way into a government position after twisting Beast Boy's mind into a monster, allowing her to exit the shadows to become DC's worst threat. Waller's depictions have varied for years depending on the creative team writing for her. Waller's all-out war against metahumans - as seen in Absolute Power by Mark Waid and Dan Mora - is her worst act as an outright villain. There are multiple decisions that Waller made in her DC history that can be deemed questionable





