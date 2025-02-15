Is Allen the Alien Stronger Than Omni-Man in Invincible Season 3?

Allen the Alien has received a major power upgrade in Invincible season 3, prompting fans to question if he could surpass Omni-Man's strength. This article analyzes Allen's recent feats against Viltrumites and compares them to Omni-Man's established power level, exploring the possibility of an epic showdown between these two formidable characters.

Warning: Contains SPOILERS for Invincible season 3 , episode 4! Allen the Alien has recently gotten a major upgrade in the world of Invincible , causing many fans of the show to wonder if he is stronger than Omni-Man in season 3 . Omni-Man has been held up as one of the most powerful characters in the Invincible universe ever since season 1, with his destruction on Earth making him a force to be reckoned with.

However, a plethora of other powerful characters have been introduced throughout Invincible seasons 2 and 3, and the upgraded version of Allen the Alien could pose a threat to Nolan Grayson. Allen the Alien originally started out as a normal Unopan, with him monitoring Earth in search of potential heroes who could help the Coalition of Planets fight off the Viltrumite threat. However, things changed for him after he was nearly killed by Viltrumites. While being treated for his injuries by the Coalition of Planets, Allen was given a major upgrade. Allen received significantly more muscle mass after awaking from his coma, making him far more powerful. Allen has now faced off against Viltrumites several times, leading fans to wonder if he could beat Omni-Man. Invincible season 3, episode 4 finally sees Allen the Alien and Omni-Man team up, with the duo deciding to break out of the Viltrumite prison. Before Nolan can be executed, Allen frees the prisoners on the ship, with him then traveling to the room where Nolan is being executed. The two Viltrumite guards then attempt to stop Allen, with them seemingly beating Allen nearly to death. This inspires Omni-Man to break out of his restraints and protect Allen, with them defeating the two Viltrumite guards and escaping the prison. After the fight, Nolan notes that Allen recovered incredibly fast for someone who was nearly beaten to death. Allen explains that he was faking his injuries, saying that Nolan needed the motivation. This means that Allen the Alien was hiding his true power level, with him having the strength to intentionally get beaten by a Viltrumite soldier. This isn't the first time this has happened, as Allen intentionally lost to Anissa in Invincible season 2, leading to him getting brought to the Viltrumite prison. Thus, Allen is clearly much stronger than he lets on. Allen the Alien appears to be stronger than the average Viltrumite. He has survived encounters with Anissa as well as the two Viltrumite prison guards, encounters that would have meant certain death for the vast majority of beings in the Invincible universe. Allen's survival against these Viltrumites barely required him to struggle, with him pulling punches and faking injuries in both fights. This is something that only an incredibly powerful person could pull off, highlighting Allen's power level. When Allen does truly fight Viltrumites, such as after Nolan is freed in Invincible season 3, episode 4, he does a fantastic job. While Allen can't quite kill the Viltrumites, he can seriously hurt them, causing them to retreat. Throughout the fights, Allen is still joking and being lighthearted, meaning that he doesn't even have to take them that seriously. This is especially impressive for a Unopan, with Allen the Alien undoubtedly outclassing the average Viltrumites when it comes to strength. Since Allen the Alien's strength has already been tested against a variety of Viltrumites, many Invincible viewers are wondering if he is stronger than Omni-Man. Unfortunately, this question won't be properly answered anytime soon, as they most likely won't be fighting in season 3. Based on the comics, Allen and Nolan's prison escape should be followed up by their return to the Coalition of Planets. Once there, Allen will use Nolan's books to track down Viltrumite weaknesses, with the duo teaming up and going on missions to find them. If a fight between Allen and Nolan ever does happen, however, Allen will probably win. Nolan's strength is famous among the Viltrumites, but he isn't all that much stronger. Allen, however, has been proven to easily defeat Viltrumites, meaning that he shouldn't have a problem fighting Nolan





Invincible Allen The Alien Omni-Man Viltrumites Power Levels Season 3

