Is a black California license plate with red letters legal?

One reader asks about the laws around customizing plates. Amy Bentley answers.

player ready... Don Leiffer Jr. of Highland said he recently saw a new black pickup truck sporting a black license plate, and the numbers and letters on the license plate were red.

A: There is no official California license plate that matches the description our reader provided, said Department of Motor Vehicles spokesperson Geovana Herrera. California Vehicle Code section 4464 prohibits displaying a license plate that has been altered from its original markings. Unauthorized modifications are illegal and may result in fines, Herrera said.

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This includes adding license plate covers that make the letters and numbers hard for a police officer to see or block toll and traffic cameras, as well as adding red coloring to the letters or numbers. So the plate our reader saw was apparently illegally changed.

“License plates are a critical part of vehicle identification and are regulated by the DMV and state law to protect accuracy and public safety. Any changes to a plate’s characters or overall appearance can compromise registration integrity and hinder law enforcement efforts,” Herrera said. After years of community concern, Caltrans has confirmed the long-awaited 215 Freeway pavement rehabilitation project through Moreno Valley is scheduled to begin in January 2027.

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The $65 million-plus project will rehabilitate the 215 from just north of Ramona Expressway, through Moreno Valley, to just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Riverside. The work will include new pavement on the freeway and connectors, rehabilitation of shoulders and ramps, upgraded guardrails and roadway signs, stormwater improvements, and other safety upgrades.

The project was expected to begin sooner but was delayed as California “rebalanced” transportation funding due to rising construction costs and several emergency highway projects, according to Moreno Valley Mayor Ulises Cabrera. These included urgent repairs resulting from wildfires, severe storms, slope failures and other roadway emergencies.

“The deteriorating pavement is an important roadway-safety concern that residents have been asking to see addressed for a long time,” Cabrera said in a recent Facebook post. “We have advocated aggressively and remained in constant communication with Caltrans and our state representatives over the past several years to move this project forward and expedite the work as quickly as possible.

” Until construction begins, Caltrans has committed to continuing maintenance repairs along the corridor as pavement problems arise, he said.his suggestion of how to deal with vehicles that have illegally dark tinted front windows. We recently addressed this issue and enjoy sharing outside-the-box thinking from readers.

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“Easy solution,” Hart said, “require SMOG check stations to add a $5 fee to hold a card inside the window, and if the text is not readable, a “fix-it” ticket is mailed to the registered owner. For electric cars, the renewal notes would require a window check also at a SMOG station. ” He suggested the first ticket not carry a fine if the owner fixes the issue and removes the tint; second and third offenses would have escalating fines.

Do you commute to work in the Inland Empire? Spend a lot of time in your vehicle? Have questions about driving, freeways, toll roads or parking? If so, write or call On the Road and we’ll try to answer your questions.

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