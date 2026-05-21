Is a 24-team College Football Playoff really inevitable?

Despite the ACC, Big 12 and Notre Dame joining the Big Ten in support of an expanded format, the future of the CFP remains uncertain due to the resistance of the SEC to a larger field.

The momentum around a potential 24-team College Football Playoff has accelerated in recent weeks, with the ACC, Big 12 and Notre Dame joining the Big Ten in support of an expanded format, but some experts say that the future of the CFP remains uncertain.

The College Football Playoff still hinges on the two conferences with the most power — the SEC and Big Ten — and whether the former is beginning to soften its resistance to a larger field. Meanwhile, there is growing frustration amongst fans on various grounds that the proposed 24-team model seems inevitable at this point





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