Irvington schools will resume classes Monday amid staff call-offs, financial cuts

INDIANAPOLIS — All Irvington Community Schools will resume classes Monday after classes were cancelled for two straight days. In a statement released Sunday evening, ICS says classes will resume Monday, Nov. 16, and that they are “grateful for staff and teachers for reopening the schools.

INDIANAPOLIS — All Irvington Community Schools will resume classes Monday after classes were cancelled for two straight days. In a statement released Sunday evening, ICS says classes will resume Monday, Nov. 16, and that they are “grateful for staff and teachers for reopening the schools.

” Irvington Community Schools cancelled classes at its elementary school, middle school, and preparatory academy on Thursday, blaming “a high number of staff call offs that prevent us from providing adequate supervision and safely operating our schools. ” in support of teachers facing cuts to retirement benefits, as ICS struggles to address a budget deficit topping $1.5 million.

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Sources told Indiana’s I-Team about growing frustration over proposed cuts to educators’ benefits and reductions to school services.provide financial transparency and address the charter network’s financesOffice of Education Innovation, which oversees ICS, gave a stern warning that they must reopen the school on Monday. They require the school to also write a confirmation of readiness, which includes staffing and contingency arrangements for additional absences, or risk losing its charter.

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The office says that as of 5 p.m. Sunday, they haven’t received that confirmation of readiness but did see the announcement that schools will be reopening Monday.