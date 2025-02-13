Irving's 42 Points Lead Undersized Mavericks Past Warriors

Kyrie Irving scored 42 points, Klay Thompson added 17 against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks overcame a size disadvantage to defeat the Golden State Warriors 111-107.

Kyrie Irving erupted for 42 points and made a crucial defensive stand in the closing seconds, while Klay Thompson added 17 against his former team. The Dallas Mavericks , despite being significantly outsized, overcame the Golden State Warriors 111-107 on Wednesday night. Naji Marshall's clutch 6-foot floater in the lane with 25.6 seconds remaining put Dallas ahead 109-107 after Steph Curry , the NBA 's top free-throw shooter, missed the second of two attempts, tying the game.

A critical charge call on Jimmy Butler's driving basket, upheld after a video review, sealed the victory for the Mavericks. Dallas' starting lineup featured the tallest players at 6-foot-8, with 7-footer Kylor Kelley seeing limited action in the first quarter. The Mavericks were without their usual big men, including Anthony Davis, acquired in the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Davis has been sidelined with a groin injury sustained in his Mavericks debut. Curry led the Warriors with 25 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, but shot an inefficient 9-of-23 from the field, including 4-of-13 from beyond the arc. Butler added 21 points in his third game since joining the Warriors from the Miami Heat. Despite being outmuscled in the paint, the Warriors dominated second-chance points 33-11 and points in the paint 62-48 thanks to the contributions of 7-0 Quinten Post and 6-9 Kevion Looney. Irving's 40-minute performance marked his fifth consecutive game with at least 40 points. Following the charge on Butler, Dallas controlled the ball until Max Christie was fouled with 10.4 seconds left. Christie made both free throws to extend the lead to four points, sealing the victory. The Mavericks shot 48.3% from the field compared to the Warriors' 42.7% and outperformed them from three-point range, hitting 15 of 36 compared to the Warriors' 10 of 35. Both teams continue their back-to-back schedules on Thursday night, with the Warriors facing Houston and the Mavericks hosting Miami





