Irvine police warn social media-driven 'door kick challenge' could lead to criminal charges

Irvine police are warning parents about a social media trend known as the “door kick challenge,” saying it goes beyond a harmless prank and can result in criminal charges.

Irvine police are warning parents about the social media trend"door kick challenge," saying it goes beyond a harmless prank and can result in criminal charges.

Irvine police are warning parents about a social media trend known as the “door kick challenge,” saying it goes beyond a harmless prank and can result in criminal charges. Police say the challenge involves kicking a resident’s front door as hard as possible, recording the act and then running away. The incidents have been captured on home security cameras throughout the community.

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“The last month alone we’ve had over 20 calls of people reporting seeing either kids kicking the doors or neighbors who have actually had their door kicked calling in to us,” said Officer Ziggy Azarcon, a public information officer for the Irvine Police Department. Authorities say the activity differs from traditional “ding dong ditch” pranks because it can cause property damage.

“If there’s damage to the door, this can rise to the level of crime. We’re seeing some of the damages here and we are taking crime reports for vandalism,” Azarcon said.

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According to police, the department’s Youth Services Unit is investigating reported cases and working with school resource officers to identify some of the youths involved.3 dead after car crashes into street vendors, pedestrians near Metro station in North Hollywood “There are kids kicking on doors and scaring these residents who might take matters into their own hands, so we’re really trying to talk to parents and get the word out to talk to their children and explain to them the dangers of doing this ‘door kick challenge.

’ Someone on the other side of that door might not think this is funny or this is a prank and really think there’s a threat to their house and take some action on it,” Azarcon said. Police said parents should speak with their children about the risks and consequences of participating in the challenge. Authorities also noted that if parents knowingly allow their children to take part and a crime is committed, they could be held accountable as well.

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