Irvine Police Issue Warning on Door Kick Challenge Trend

Irvine Police Department cautions residents about the Door Kick Challenge, a social media trend in which participants violently kick front doors, record the act, and flee. Authorities warn that the prank can cause property damage, frighten homeowners, and lead to dangerous confrontations and criminal charges.

The trend encourages participants to kick someone’s front door as hard as possible while recording the incident, apparently in hopes of gaining laughs or attention online.

The Irvine Police Department is warning residents about the dangers of a social media trend known as the “Door Kick Challenge,” which involves kicking the front doors of homes, recording the act and fleeing before anyone answers. According to police, the challenge is circulating on social media again, raising concerns about property damage, frightened homeowners and potentially dangerous confrontations.

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The trend encourages participants to kick someone’s front door as hard as possible while recording the incident, apparently in hopes of gaining laughs or attention online. However, police emphasize that what some may consider a harmless prank is actually vandalism that can have serious consequences. Authorities warn that participants could face criminal charges, while the incidents could also lead to dangerous encounters with homeowners or result in serious injuries.

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The Irvine Police Department is reminding the public that actions intended to generate views or likes on social media can have real-world consequences that extend far beyond the scree