Irvine Man Accused of Beating Ducklings, Killing One, Before Throwing Them in Trash Can

A 71-year-old man in Irvine is accused of beating a group of ducklings, killing one in the process, before throwing them in a trash can. The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the suspect, Randall Bertsch, gathered some of the ducklings into a box and struck them before throwing them into a trash can. One of the ducklings was found dead, and another suffered severe head trauma. The other ducklings and the mother duck escaped the suspect. The Irvine Police Department arrested Bertsch for animal cruelty and submitted the case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for formal charges.

A 71-year-old man in Irvine is accused of beating a group of ducklings, killing one in the process, before throwing them in a trash can.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning when the suspect, Randall Bertsch, gathered some of the ducklings into a box and struck them before throwing them into a trash can. One of the ducklings was found dead, and another suffered severe head trauma. The other ducklings and the mother duck escaped the suspect. The Irvine Police Department arrested Bertsch for animal cruelty and submitted the case to the Orange County District Attorney's Office for formal charges.

Residents are reminded that migratory birds are protected by federal law and cannot be moved or relocated in most cases. They can call Animal Services at (949) 724-7000 for help with ducklings or other wildlife





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Irvine Man Ducklings Animal Cruelty Orange County District Attorney's Office Migratory Birds

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