Irvine Dog Trainer on Trial for Death of 11 Dogs, Attempted Cover-Up

An Irvine dog trainer, Kwong Chun Sit, faces over 20 felony charges for the deaths of 11 dogs under his care. Prosecutors allege he tried to cover up the deaths by cremating the animals and lying to owners. The trial has begun in Orange County Superior Court.

A trial began Monday for an Irvine dog trainer accused of causing the deaths of 11 dogs under his care and then attempting to cover up his role by trying to have the animals cremated and lying to their owners.

Deputy District Attorney Danica Drotman told an Orange County Superior Court jury in her opening statement that Kwong Chun Sit, also known as Tony, was responsible for the deaths of nearly a dozen dogs and tried to hide evidence of his cruelty. The owners' quick action in contacting police prevented most of the dogs from being cremated, leading to charges against Sit and a woman he lived and worked with, Tingfeng Liu.

Sit faces more than 20 felony charges including animal cruelty and abuse, along with eight misdemeanor counts of attempting to destroy evidence. Liu faces a single felony count of being an accessory after the fact and three misdemeanor counts of attempting to destroy evidence. The charges stem from the deaths of 11 dogs that were under Sit's care at his dog training business.

Drotman alleged that Sit caused an environment of toxic mold and severe heat, leading to the deaths, and then tried to quickly dispose of the bodies by contacting a pet crematorium. The defense attorney for Sit, Kate Corrigan, argued in her opening statement that the dogs did not die from abuse but from a combination of factors including preexisting health conditions and the stress of being in a kennel.

She contended that Sit was not responsible for the deaths and that the prosecution's case was based on speculation. Liu's attorney, Frederick Fascenelli, declined to make an opening statement at this time. The trial is expected to last several weeks, with testimony from veterinary experts, dog owners, and law enforcement officers. If convicted, Sit could face significant prison time.

The case has drawn attention from animal rights activists and the local community, highlighting the importance of responsible pet care and the legal consequences of animal cruelty





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