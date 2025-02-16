IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Mid-Tax Season Amidst Political Backlash

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is facing criticism for its plan to lay off thousands of probationary workers during the peak of tax season. This move comes amidst a broader political debate surrounding government spending and the size of the federal workforce. The Biden administration's investment in the IRS, intended to modernize the agency and improve tax collection, has been met with resistance from Republicans, who have sought to reduce funding. Meanwhile, Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has proposed radical cuts to government agencies, triggering legal challenges from state attorneys general.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) is preparing to lay off thousands of probationary workers amidst the ongoing tax season , according to two sources privy to the agency's plans. These cuts could commence as early as next week. This development coincides with the Trump administration's intensified efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce . The administration has directed agencies to dismiss nearly all probationary employees who lack civil service protection.

Previously, the administration announced a plan offering buyouts to nearly all federal employees through a 'deferred resignation program' aimed at rapidly shrinking the government workforce. The program's deadline was February 6, and administration officials stated that employees accepting the offer would continue receiving paychecks until September 30 while not actively working. However, IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season have been informed that they will be ineligible to accept the Trump administration's buyout offer until after the taxpayer filing deadline, as indicated in a recent letter sent to IRS employees. The precise number of workers affected by this layoff announcement remains unclear. Representatives from the U.S. Treasury and IRS did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment.The 2025 tax season officially commenced on January 27, with the IRS anticipating over 140 million tax returns to be filed by the April 15 deadline. The Biden administration has invested significantly in the IRS through an $80 billion allocation in the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act. This funding includes plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees to bolster customer service and enforcement, as well as invest in new technology to modernize the tax collection agency. Republicans have been successful in reclaiming a portion of this funding. Billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have advocated for the elimination of entire agencies from the federal government as part of a strategy to drastically reduce spending and restructure priorities. Elected officials are actively opposing DOGE's plans. Attorneys general from 14 states have challenged DOGE's authority to access sensitive government data and wield 'virtually unchecked power' in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, argues that the actions taken by Musk at the helm of DOGE can only be executed by a nominated and Senate-confirmed official. It cites constitutional provisions that delineate the powers of Congress and the president





ABC7NY / 🏆 592. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IRS Layoffs Tax Season Trump Administration Biden Administration Government Spending Department Of Government Efficiency (DOGE) Elon Musk Federal Workforce Political Backlash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRS Gets Ready to Lay Off Thousands Following DOGE VisitThe alleged cuts to the agency, which employs more than 100,000 workers, come during tax time.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Mid-Tax SeasonThe IRS plans to lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, according to sources. This comes amidst efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce. The layoffs could happen as soon as next week, impacting an unknown number of IRS employees.

Read more »

IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax seasonThe IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, according to two sources familiar with the agency’s plans, and cuts could come as soon as next week.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Amidst Tax SeasonThe IRS will be laying off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, potentially as soon as next week. This comes after the administration announced a plan to offer buyouts to almost all federal employees. It is unclear how many workers will be impacted by the layoff announcement.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Amid Tax SeasonThe IRS is planning to lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, potentially as early as next week. This comes after the administration's announcement of a buy-out program for almost all federal employees, aimed at reducing the government workforce. The impact on the number of workers affected by the layoffs remains unclear.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands Mid-Tax Season as Musk Proposes Radical Government RestructuringThe Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is planning mass layoffs of probationary workers amidst the 2025 tax season, potentially impacting thousands. This comes as Elon Musk proposes a radical restructuring of the U.S. government, calling for the elimination of entire agencies. Elected officials are pushing back against Musk's proposals, with attorneys general from 14 states filing a lawsuit challenging his authority to make decisions affecting federal agencies.

Read more »