IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Amidst Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is planning to lay off thousands of temporary workers in the middle of the 2025 tax season, sources say. This move comes as part of a larger effort by the Trump administration to reduce the size of the federal workforce. The exact number of workers affected is unclear, but the layoff will likely impact the agency's ability to process tax returns efficiently.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) is planning to lay off thousands of temporary workers in the midst of tax season , according to two sources familiar with the agency's plans. The cuts could begin as early as next week. This move coincides with the Trump administration's ongoing efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce . The administration has directed agencies to dismiss nearly all probationary employees who have not yet earned civil service protection.

The administration previously announced a program offering buyouts to nearly all federal employees, known as the 'deferred resignation program,' to quickly diminish the government workforce. The deadline for this program was February 6th, and officials stated that employees who accept will be able to cease working while still receiving their paycheck until September 30th. However, IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season were informed that they would not be permitted to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until after the taxpayer filing deadline, according to a recent letter sent to IRS employees. The precise number of workers affected by this layoff announcement remains unclear. Representatives from the U.S. Treasury and IRS did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment. The 2025 tax season officially commenced on January 27th, and the IRS anticipates receiving over 140 million tax returns by the April 15th deadline. The Biden administration significantly invested in the IRS through an $80 billion allocation in Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act. This funding included plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees to assist with customer service and enforcement, as well as new technology to modernize the tax collection agency. Republicans have been successful in reclaiming a portion of this funding. Elon Musk, a billionaire, and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have advocated for the U.S. to 'delete entire agencies' from the federal government as part of his initiative to drastically reduce spending and restructure its priorities. Elected officials are actively opposing DOGE's plans. Attorneys general from 14 states challenged the authority of DOGE to access sensitive government data and wield 'virtually unchecked power' in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. The lawsuit, lodged in federal court in Washington, contends that the actions taken by Musk at the helm of DOGE can only be undertaken by a nominated and Senate-confirmed official. It cites constitutional provisions that define the powers of Congress and the president





ABC7Chicago / 🏆 284. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IRS Layoffs Tax Season Trump Administration Federal Workforce

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRS Gets Ready to Lay Off Thousands Following DOGE VisitThe alleged cuts to the agency, which employs more than 100,000 workers, come during tax time.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Mid-Tax SeasonThe IRS plans to lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, according to sources. This comes amidst efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce. The layoffs could happen as soon as next week, impacting an unknown number of IRS employees.

Read more »

IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax seasonThe IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, according to two sources familiar with the agency’s plans, and cuts could come as soon as next week.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Amidst Tax SeasonThe IRS will be laying off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, potentially as soon as next week. This comes after the administration announced a plan to offer buyouts to almost all federal employees. It is unclear how many workers will be impacted by the layoff announcement.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Amid Tax SeasonThe IRS is planning to lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, potentially as early as next week. This comes after the administration's announcement of a buy-out program for almost all federal employees, aimed at reducing the government workforce. The impact on the number of workers affected by the layoffs remains unclear.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands Mid-Tax Season as Musk Proposes Radical Government RestructuringThe Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is planning mass layoffs of probationary workers amidst the 2025 tax season, potentially impacting thousands. This comes as Elon Musk proposes a radical restructuring of the U.S. government, calling for the elimination of entire agencies. Elected officials are pushing back against Musk's proposals, with attorneys general from 14 states filing a lawsuit challenging his authority to make decisions affecting federal agencies.

Read more »