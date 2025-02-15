IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Amidst Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is set to lay off thousands of probationary employees during the crucial tax season. This move, driven by the Trump administration's efforts to shrink the federal workforce, comes as the agency faces a surge in tax filings. The exact number of employees affected remains unknown, but the layoffs could begin as early as next week. The Biden administration, which had previously invested heavily in the IRS through the Inflation Reduction Act, aims to combat these cuts and bolster the agency's resources.

The IRS will be laying off thousands of probationary workers in the midst of tax season , according to two sources familiar with the agency's plans, and these cuts could occur as early as next week. This move comes amidst the Trump administration's intensifying efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce . The administration has directed agencies to terminate nearly all probationary employees who have not yet attained civil service protection.

The exact number of IRS employees affected remains unclear. Previously, the administration announced a plan to offer buyouts to nearly all federal employees through a “deferred resignation program” aimed at swiftly decreasing the government workforce. The program's deadline was February 6th, and administration officials stated that employees who accept will be able to cease working while still receiving a paycheck until September 30th. However, IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season were informed that they would not be permitted to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until after the taxpayer filing deadline, according to a letter recently sent to IRS employees. It is still unknown how many workers will be impacted by the planned layoff announcement. Representatives from the U.S. Treasury and IRS did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment. January 27th marked the official start of the 2025 tax season, and the IRS anticipates receiving over 140 million tax returns by the April 15th deadline. The Biden administration significantly invested in the IRS through an $80 billion allocation of funds within Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act. This investment included plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees to bolster customer service and enforcement, along with investments in new technology to modernize the tax collection agency. Republicans have been successful in reclaiming a portion of this funding. Elon Musk's team, spearheaded by the South African-born billionaire, has advocated for the U.S. to “delete entire agencies” from the federal government as part of his initiative to drastically reduce spending and restructure national priorities. Elected officials are actively working to counteract Musk's proposals. In a lawsuit filed Thursday, attorneys general from 14 states asserted that Musk's team lacks the authority to access sensitive government data and wield “virtually unchecked power.” The lawsuit, lodged in federal court in Washington, contends that the actions taken by Musk can only be executed by a nominated and Senate-confirmed official. It cites constitutional provisions that define the powers of Congress and the president.





