IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Temporary Workers Amid Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is planning significant layoffs of temporary workers during the crucial tax season. This decision comes amidst the Trump administration's push to reduce the federal workforce and follows a program offering voluntary resignations to federal employees. The exact number of IRS workers affected remains unclear. This move raises concerns about the IRS's ability to handle the expected surge in tax returns during the upcoming season.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) of the U.S. Department of the Treasury is planning to lay off thousands of temporary workers amid the tax season , according to two sources familiar with the agency's plans. The cuts could happen as early as next week. This comes as the Trump administration intensified efforts to reduce the size of the federal workforce , ordering agencies to dismiss almost all temporary employees who had yet to obtain civil service protection.

It remains unclear how many IRS workers will be affected. Previously, the government announced a plan to offer severance packages to nearly all federal employees through a “deferred resignation program” to rapidly reduce the government workforce. The deadline for the program was February 6th, and government officials said that employees who accept will be able to stop working while continuing to receive a salary until September 30th. However, IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season have been informed that they will not be allowed to accept a voluntary resignation offer from the Trump administration until after the tax filing deadline, according to a recent letter sent to IRS employees. It is unclear how many workers will be affected by the layoff announcement. Representatives from the Treasury Department and the IRS did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. January 27th marked the official start of the 2025 tax season, and the IRS predicts that over 140 million tax returns will be filed before the April 15th deadline. The Biden administration heavily invested in the IRS through an 80 billion dollar injection of funds in the Democratic-led Inflation Reduction Act, which included plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees to help with customer service and law enforcement, as well as new technology to modernize the tax collection agency. Republicans have been successful in clawing back that money, and billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) have called for the United States to “eliminate entire agencies” of the federal government as part of their plan to radically cut spending and restructure its priorities. Elected officials are trying to fight against DOGE’s plans. Attorneys general from 14 states challenged the authority to access sensitive government data and exercise “unchecked power” in a lawsuit filed on Thursday. The lawsuit, filed in a federal court in Washington D.C., claims that Musk’s actions at the helm of DOGE can only be carried out by a Senate-nominated and confirmed official. It cites constitutional provisions that outline the powers of Congress and the President





