IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Probationary Workers Amidst Tax Season

The IRS is facing criticism for planned layoffs of probationary workers during the crucial 2025 tax season. The move comes as part of a larger federal workforce reduction effort and amidst ongoing debates about the agency's funding and role.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) is planning to lay off thousands of probationary employees in the midst of the 2025 tax season , according to sources close to the agency's plans. These layoffs could begin as early as next week. This move comes amidst a larger effort by the federal government to reduce its workforce, which involved offering voluntary buyout packages to nearly all federal employees through a program called the “deferred resignation program.

” The deadline for this program was February 6th, and employees who opt for a buyout would continue to receive their paychecks until September 30th, while not actively working. Previously, the Trump administration announced plans to significantly reduce the federal workforce. IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season were informed that they would not be eligible to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until after the tax filing deadline for taxpayers. This information was conveyed through a letter recently sent to IRS employees. Representatives from the U.S. Treasury and the IRS did not respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press.The 2025 tax season officially began on January 27th, and the IRS anticipates receiving over 140 million tax returns by the April 15th deadline. The Biden administration had invested heavily in the IRS through an $80 billion allocation in the Democrats' Inflation Reduction Act. This investment aimed to hire tens of thousands of new employees to improve customer service and enforcement capabilities. It also included funding for new technology to modernize the tax collection agency. However, Republicans have been successful in reclaiming some of this funding. Meanwhile, billionaire Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have advocated for the elimination of entire agencies from the federal government as part of a broader push to dramatically reduce spending and reshape national priorities.





