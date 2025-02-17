IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Probationary Workers Ahead of Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is facing staffing challenges as it prepares for the 2025 tax season. The agency is reportedly laying off thousands of probationary workers, a move driven by President Trump's goal to shrink the federal workforce. This comes amidst a program offering buyouts to almost all federal employees.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) is reportedly making significant cuts to its workforce, laying off thousands of probationary employees as the 2025 tax season approaches. Two sources familiar with the plans revealed to The Associated Press that these job cuts could be implemented as early as this week. This move aligns with President Donald Trump's stated goal of drastically reducing the federal workforce since the beginning of his second term last month.

Trump has directed federal agencies to terminate nearly all probationary employees who haven't yet secured civil service protection.In addition to these layoffs, the Trump administration previously announced a program spearheaded by Elon Musk, who serves as Trump's top advisor for reducing federal spending. This program, known as a 'deferred resignation program,' offered buyouts to almost all federal employees. The deadline for this program was February 6th, and administration officials stated that employees accepting the buyout would be able to cease working while continuing to receive their full paychecks until September 30th. However, the Associated Press reported that IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season were informed via a recent letter that they would be prohibited from accepting buyout offers from the Trump administration until after the taxpayer filing deadline. The exact number of IRS workers who will be affected by this layoff announcement remains unclear. It is also uncertain how these layoffs will impact IRS processes, such as the disbursement of tax refunds. The 2025 tax season officially commenced on January 27th, and the IRS anticipates receiving over 140 million tax returns by the April 15th deadline. Despite the Biden administration's significant investment of $80 billion in the IRS, which included plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees for customer service, enforcement, and technology upgrades, Republicans have successfully reclaimed a portion of these funds





