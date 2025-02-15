IRS to Lay Off Thousands Mid-Tax Season as Musk Proposes Radical Government Restructuring

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is planning mass layoffs of probationary workers amidst the 2025 tax season, potentially impacting thousands. This comes as Elon Musk proposes a radical restructuring of the U.S. government, calling for the elimination of entire agencies. Elected officials are pushing back against Musk's proposals, with attorneys general from 14 states filing a lawsuit challenging his authority to make decisions affecting federal agencies.

The IRS is planning to lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season . Two sources familiar with the agency's plans revealed this information, stating that the cuts could happen as soon as next week. This announcement comes after the administration's previously announced plan to offer buyouts to almost all federal employees through a “deferred resignation program.

” This program aimed to quickly reduce the government workforce by allowing employees to stop working while still collecting a paycheck until September 30th. The deadline for the program was February 6th, and administration officials stated that employees who accept will be able to stop working while still collecting a paycheck until September 30th. It is unclear how many workers will be impacted by the layoff announcement. Representatives from the U.S. Treasury and IRS did not respond to Associated Press requests for comment. The 2025 tax season officially began on January 27th, and the IRS anticipates receiving over 140 million tax returns by the April 15th deadline. The Biden administration invested heavily in the IRS through an $80 billion infusion of funds in Democrats’ Inflation Reduction Act. This investment included plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees to improve customer service and enforcement, as well as new technology to modernize the tax collection agency.Meanwhile, Elon Musk has proposed a radical restructuring of the U.S. government, calling for the “deletion” of entire agencies as part of his efforts to drastically cut spending and realign priorities. Elected officials are pushing back against Musk’s proposals. Attorneys general from 14 states filed a lawsuit challenging the authority of Musk to make decisions affecting federal agencies. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington, argues that the actions taken by Musk at the helm of the proposed DOGE organization can only be taken by a nominated and Senate-confirmed official. It cites constitutional provisions that define the powers of Congress and the president. Hussein reports on the U.S. Treasury Department for The Associated Press, covering tax policy, sanctions, and any financial-related issues.





AP / 🏆 728. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Economy IRS Layoffs Tax Season Elon Musk Government Restructuring DOGE Federal Agencies Spending Cuts

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRS Gets Ready to Lay Off Thousands Following DOGE VisitThe alleged cuts to the agency, which employs more than 100,000 workers, come during tax time.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Mid-Tax SeasonThe IRS plans to lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, according to sources. This comes amidst efforts by the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce. The layoffs could happen as soon as next week, impacting an unknown number of IRS employees.

Read more »

IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax seasonThe IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, according to two sources familiar with the agency’s plans, and cuts could come as soon as next week.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Amidst Tax SeasonThe IRS will be laying off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, potentially as soon as next week. This comes after the administration announced a plan to offer buyouts to almost all federal employees. It is unclear how many workers will be impacted by the layoff announcement.

Read more »

IRS to Lay Off Thousands of Workers Amid Tax SeasonThe IRS is planning to lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax season, potentially as early as next week. This comes after the administration's announcement of a buy-out program for almost all federal employees, aimed at reducing the government workforce. The impact on the number of workers affected by the layoffs remains unclear.

Read more »

Trump and Musk Administration Purge CFPB, Lay Off WorkersThe Trump and Musk administration is continuing its dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), firing staff and contractors, including those focused on helping consumers recover lost money. Acting CFPB director Russell Vought, who has implemented a funding freeze and stop-work order, has targeted the CFPB for elimination. The mass layoffs, conducted via impersonal form letters, have angered former employees who believe the dismissals are politically motivated and will harm consumer protection efforts.

Read more »