IRS to Lay Off Probationary Workers Amid Tax Season, Trump Aims to Shrink Federal Workforce

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is facing a potential workforce reduction as it prepares for the upcoming tax season. Thousands of probationary workers are reportedly at risk of being laid off, a move aligned with President Trump's broader goal of shrinking the federal government. This comes as Elon Musk leads a program offering buyouts to nearly all federal employees.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of probationary workers as tax season begins. Two sources familiar with the plans told The Associated Press that these cuts could be implemented as early as this week. President Donald Trump, since the start of his second term last month, has made reducing the federal workforce a priority. Trump has directed agencies to terminate nearly all probationary employees who haven't yet earned civil service protection.

Additionally, the Trump administration previously announced a plan led by Elon Musk to offer buyouts to almost all federal employees through a 'deferred resignation program.' Musk is serving as Trump's top advisor for curbing federal spending. The program deadline was February 6th, and administration officials stated that employees who accept will be able to stop working while still receiving a paycheck until September 30th. \The Associated Press reported that IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season were informed that they would not be permitted to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until after the taxpayer filing deadline. This information was conveyed through a letter recently sent to IRS employees. The exact number of IRS workers who will be affected by the planned layoffs remains unclear. It is also uncertain how these layoffs might impact IRS processes, such as the disbursement of tax refunds. The 2025 tax season officially commenced on January 27th, and the IRS anticipates receiving more than 140 million tax returns by the April 15th deadline. \The Biden administration had significantly invested $80 billion in the IRS, which included plans to hire tens of thousands of new employees to enhance customer service and enforcement, as well as to implement new technology aimed at modernizing the tax collection agency. However, Republicans have been successful in recovering a portion of these funds. The civilian federal workforce, excluding military personnel and postal workers, consists of approximately 2.4 million people. While a significant portion of federal workers, around 20%, are located in Washington, D.C., and the surrounding states of Maryland and Virginia, over 80% are dispersed outside this region. According to FOX News, Trump's buyout offer has already been accepted by roughly 65,000 employees





