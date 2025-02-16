IRS to Cut Thousands of Probationary Workers Amidst Tax Season

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is facing criticism for its plan to lay off thousands of probationary workers as the 2025 tax season approaches. This move comes as part of President Trump's broader agenda to reduce the federal workforce and follows a previous initiative by Elon Musk to offer buyouts to nearly all federal employees. The impact of these layoffs on IRS operations and taxpayers remains uncertain.

The Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) is reportedly cutting thousands of probationary workers as tax season ramps up. Two sources familiar with the plans told The Associated Press that cuts could come as soon as this week. Since President Donald Trump began his second term last month, he has focused on dramatically reducing the federal workforce. Trump ordered agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees who had not yet gained civil service protection.

Additionally, the Trump administration previously announced a plan spearheaded by Elon Musk to offer buyouts to almost all federal employees through a 'deferred resignation program.' Musk is serving as Trump’s top adviser for reducing federal spending. The program deadline was Feb. 6, and administration officials said employees who accept will be able to stop working while still collecting a paycheck until Sept. 30. \The Associated Press reported that IRS employees involved in the 2025 tax season were told they will not be allowed to accept a buyout offer from the Trump administration until after the taxpayer filing deadline, according to a letter sent recently to IRS employees. It is unclear how many IRS workers will be impacted by the layoff announcement plan. It’s also unclear how the layoffs would affect IRS processings, such as the disbursement of tax refunds. Jan. 27 was the official start date of the 2025 tax season, and the IRS expects more than 140 million tax returns to be filed by the April 15 deadline. \Republicans have been successful at clawing back that money. The civilian federal workforce, not including military personnel and postal workers, comprises about 2.4 million people. While a chunk of federal workers, about 20%, are in Washington, D.C., and the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia, more than 80% are distributed outside the region. Trump’s buyout offer has already been accepted by about 65,000 employees, FOX News reported





fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IRS Layoffs Tax Season Federal Spending Trump Administration

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

IRS to Cut Thousands of Workers Amidst Tax SeasonThe Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly laying off thousands of probationary workers as tax season begins, following an order from the Trump administration to reduce the federal workforce. The layoffs could affect hundreds of thousands of people, though the exact number is yet to be confirmed.

Read more »

IRS to Cut Thousands of Probationary Workers as Tax Season BeginsThe Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly cutting thousands of probationary workers as tax season ramps up. The cuts, which could come as soon as this week, are part of President Donald Trump's efforts to reduce the federal workforce. Trump has ordered agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees who had not yet gained civil service protection. Additionally, the Trump administration previously announced a plan to offer buyouts to almost all federal employees through a 'deferred resignation program.'

Read more »

IRS to Cut Thousands of Probationary Workers Amid Tax SeasonThe Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is reportedly planning to lay off thousands of probationary workers as tax season gets underway. The cuts, which could happen as early as this week, are part of President Trump's wider effort to significantly reduce the federal workforce. Trump has ordered agencies to dismiss nearly all probationary employees who haven't yet earned civil service protection and has implemented a 'deferred resignation program' spearheaded by Elon Musk, offering buyouts to almost all federal employees. The program deadline was Feb. 6. While the exact number of IRS workers affected by the layoffs remains unclear, it's uncertain how the cuts will impact IRS processes such as tax refund disbursements.

Read more »

IRS to Cut Thousands of Probationary Workers Amidst Rising Tax SeasonThe IRS is facing criticism for laying off thousands of probationary workers just as tax season is ramping up. The cuts, ordered by President Trump as part of his efforts to reduce the federal workforce, are raising concerns about the agency's ability to handle the influx of tax returns.

Read more »

IRS Gets Ready to Lay Off Thousands Following DOGE VisitThe alleged cuts to the agency, which employs more than 100,000 workers, come during tax time.

Read more »

IRS will lay off thousands of probationary workers in the middle of tax seasonThis comes as the Trump admin intensified efforts to shrink the size of the federal workforce, ordering agencies to lay off nearly all probationary employees.

Read more »