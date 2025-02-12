IRS Tax Refund Schedule for 2025: Deadlines, Processing Times, and More

Get all the essential information about filing your taxes and receiving your refund in 2025. This guide covers the filing start date, e-file and mail processing times, tax credits, and tips for tracking your refund status.

Tax season is in full swing, and the Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) anticipates that 140 million individuals will file returns by April 15. The IRS has begun accepting tax returns on January 27, 2025. If you file electronically and opt for direct deposit, you can generally expect to receive your refund within 10 to 21 days after the IRS accepts your return. However, if you choose to mail a paper return, it usually takes between 4 to 8 weeks for processing.

Taxpayers should be aware that claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or the Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) may result in a longer processing time as the IRS needs to conduct additional verification. Typically, refunds involving these credits are issued by the end of February at the earliest. Filing during the peak tax season, particularly from late March to mid-April, can also delay your refund due to the high volume of returns being processed.Direct deposit is the fastest way to receive your refund, allowing you to deposit it into your checking, savings, or retirement account. Taxpayers can use the online tool 'Where’s My Refund?' to check the status of their income tax refund. Information related to this tool is updated once daily, overnight. To access the status of your refund, you’ll need your Social Security number, filing status, and the exact amount of your refund. If your refund doesn't seem right, it might be due to corrections made, offsets applied, spousal debts, or a lost or destroyed refund. A notice explaining any corrections will be sent to you, and details can also be found in 'Where’s My Refund?' Offsets may apply if your refund was used to cover your IRS tax balance or certain state or federal debts. Spousal debts could also result in refunds from joint returns being used to cover your spouse’s debts. If your refund is lost or destroyed, you can request a replacement check. If you entered the wrong account or routing number, call the IRS at 800-829-1040 to halt the deposit. If the deposit is already made to another account, you will need to contact your bank to recover the funds.You may receive a paper check instead of direct deposit if you don’t have a bank account or if you specifically requested a paper check. You can always check the status of your refund using the IRS's 'Where's My Refund?' tool on their website or via the IRS2Go mobile app





