IRS Tax Refund Schedule 2025: When To Expect Your Money

Get your tax refund on time with the IRS 2025 refund schedule. Learn about direct deposit, processing times, and how to check the status of your refund.

Tax season is in full swing, and the Internal Revenue Service ( IRS ) anticipates that 140 million individuals will file returns by April 15. This year, the IRS began accepting tax returns on January 27, 2025. The IRS provides a refund schedule to help taxpayers understand when they can expect to receive their money. If you file your return electronically and opt for direct deposit, you can generally expect to receive your refund within 10 to 21 days after the IRS accepts your return.

However, if you opt to mail a paper return, it usually takes between 4 to 8 weeks for processing.Taxpayers can use the online tool 'Where's My Refund?' to check the status of their income tax refund. Information related to this tool is updated once daily, overnight. To access the status of your refund, you’ll need your Social Security or individual taxpayer ID number (ITIN), your filing status, and the refund amount calculated on your return.It's important to note that claiming the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) or Additional Child Tax Credit (ACTC) may result in a longer processing time as the IRS needs to conduct additional verification. Typically, refunds involving these credits are issued by the end of February at the earliest. Filing during the peak tax season, particularly from late March to mid-April, can also delay your refund due to the high volume of returns being processed. Direct deposit is the fastest way to get your refund. You can deposit it into your checking, savings, or retirement account. If your refund doesn't seem right, it might be due to corrections made to your tax return, offsets applied to your tax balance or debts, or spousal debts. If you entered the wrong account or routing number, call the IRS at 800-829-1040 to halt the deposit. If the deposit is already made to another account, you will need to contact your bank to recover the funds.





