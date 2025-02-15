IRS Tax Audits: What to Watch Out For

This article explores areas that make taxpayers more susceptible to IRS audits, including missed credits and high deductions relative to income. It also explains the different types of audits and the importance of keeping thorough documentation.

While IRS tax audits are uncommon, some taxpayers express apprehension that their returns might be selected for examination. However, certain areas can be particularly vulnerable to IRS scrutiny, according to Mark Baran, managing director at financial services firm CBIZ's national tax office.Nearly one in five eligible taxpayers overlook this 'valuable credit,' the IRS reports.

IRS software compares your tax forms to those filed by others, and discrepancies can trigger an audit flag, explained Elizabeth Young, director of tax practice and ethics for the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).Another area that attracts IRS attention is the utilization of substantial tax breaks relative to your income, Baran stated. The agency employs a program that compares your return with those of individuals in similar tax brackets. This software leverages an algorithm to assess whether your deductions exceed the average. 'There are individuals who claim it improperly for one reason or another,' said Robert Nassau, Syracuse University law professor and director of the school's low-income tax clinic. 'It can be confusing,' with eligibility contingent upon earnings, residency, and family size.When audits pertain to 'mistakes or innocent omissions,' they are typically conducted through correspondence audits, which are handled by mail, Baran mentioned. Over 77% of fiscal year 2023 audits were conducted via correspondence, according to the IRS. The remaining audits were in-person 'field' audits. Regardless of the method, taxpayers with 'substantiation should not fear,' Baran emphasized, highlighting the significance of receipts and other records to support claims on your return.





