IRS raises 401(k) contribution limit by $1,000 for 2027 as retirement savings caps increase

The IRS raised the 401(k) contribution limit to $25,500 for 2027, while catch-up contributions for workers 50 and over also climbed under new rules.

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"Along with the Working Families Tax Cuts, this increase in the pension limitations will help American families keep more of their hard-earned income,""With the new adjustment in place now, the IRS is giving taxpayers and employers the information needed to make retirement planning decisions for the year ahead. "SECURE Act of 2022 The catch-up contribution limit for workers 50 and over with a 401, 403, governmental 457 plans or the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan has gone up by $500 to $8,500.

Also read IRS Raises 401(k) Contribution Limit to $25,500 for 2027

The IRA catch‑up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over, which was amended under the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 to include an annual cost‑of‑living adjustment, remains $1,100. The catch-up contribution limit that generally applies to employees aged 50 and over who participate in most 401, 403, governmental 457 plans, and the federal government’s Thrift Savings Plan is increased to $8,500, up from $8,000 for 2026.

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And people 50 and over with most of those plans will be able to contribute up to $34,000 each year starting next year. Workers who are 60 to 63 years old under those plans can contribute $11, 750 due to a change made in the SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022.